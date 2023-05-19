Recep Tayyip Erdogan has left an indelible mark on Turkey, becoming to all intents and purposes the “father” of a country which has undergone profound political, social and cultural transformations in the last twenty years. The leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) has reshaped Turkey on the basis of those conservative and religious values ​​that characterize his vision of the world, giving greater power to a part of the population – the so-called “brown Turks” – previously marginalized in favor of the secular component closest to Western ideals. In this transformation process, Erdogan has left nothing to chance, not even the name of his own country.

The metamorphosis

Under his presidency, Turkey changed its international name to “Türkiye” according to a re-branding operation that aimed to win the support of the more conservative part of the country, but also to send a clear message abroad. The name “Türkiye” clearly refers to a national identity declined in the Ottoman sense, well appreciated by those voters who appreciate the protagonism that Turkey has gained in recent years on the international scene and who are very happy with this reference to the glorious past of the Empire. That same splendor that has often been exalted in the TV series produced in Turkey, which have become a useful tool of propaganda and historical revisionism in the hands of a political class that has well understood how much art is capable of influencing the hearts and minds of the public, even beyond national borders. Historical-themed TV series have allowed Erdogan to convey conservative and religious values, while condemning those lifestyles not considered to conform to Islam and censored in various ways in the last twenty years.

In TV series, for example, there is no room for sexual references or for alcohol, a product that can be legally sold in Turkey but which cannot be advertised and on which increasing taxes have been applied to discourage its consumption. This move, which turned into a real ban on consumption in one of the latest lockdowns for Covid, is closely linked to the cultural transformation of the country wanted by Erdogan. One of the typical products of Türkiye is the “raki”, anise-based drink with a high alcohol content consumed according to a ritual that is part of the national history and culture. Limiting access to alcohol – with an official ban or with taxes – is functional to the transformation that Erdogan has been trying to instill in the last twenty years. The TV series on the Ottoman Empire and alcohol have become a further dividing line between the secular and religious components, historically unable to put aside their differences but even more distant from each other after the twenty years of Erdogan government.

Progressive restrictions

Music too has become a battleground and a tool for promoting conservative and nationalist values. In Erdogan’s Turkey the censorship of songs has become the norm also thanks to the work of the state radio and television company, the Trt. To end up on the blacklist are very often songs in the Kurdish language that here in Diyarbakir, the capital of Turkish Kurdistan where the figure of Erdogan is very little appreciated, instead resonate freely in the street. To be obscured, however, are also those songs in which the figure of the president is more or less covertly criticized or which promote values ​​and lifestyles that do not conform to those touted by the government. Among these are the songs that speak of homosexual relationships or considered pro-Lgbt, particularly disliked by Erdogan. However, censorship is not the only measure taken against artists who are not liked by the government. The greatest risk is that of ending up in prison, as happened, for example, to the Yorum group, a formation known for its political songs. Three members of the band died as a result of a hunger strike conducted in the prison in protest of their arrest. In early May, however, the arrest of the pop singer Gulsen caused a sensation, sentenced for a joke about the Islamic religious schools attended by Erdogan himself and already in the Turkish leader’s sights for her pro-LGBT comments.

Satire, on the other hand, has been increasingly limited in recent years. Thanks to a series of increasingly restrictive laws and an increase in self-censorship, fewer and fewer artists have been able to stage satirical films, programs or shows for fear of receiving fines or ending up on trial for insulting the figure of the president. These restrictions have been imposed with greater force since 2013, the year of the famous Gezi Park protests, during which art and especially satire played an important role in conveying messages against the president and his government. The repression by the authorities was not directed only against the demonstrators, but also against the creative force of a movement that momentarily endangered the status quo and that was able to find in art useful tools to overturn the government propaganda of the decade previous. After twenty years of Erdogan, however, this declination of Turkish culture has also been marginalized in the name of the dominant conservative and religious values.

Compliant art

Over the same period, the AKP leader’s grip has been directed against cinema and theatre. Films that do not respect the vision of society promoted by Erdogan and his party have been limited in their diffusion in the country or even censored, especially those dealing with LGBT issues or dedicated to the Kurdish minority. Actors and directors disliked by the government have been marginalized, while other production companies closer to the government have managed to flourish. For Erdogan, cinema has also been a useful tool of self-celebration and propaganda. In 2017, a few months after the constitutional reform that transformed the state into a presidential republic, “Reis” (literally, boss) was released in theaters, a film that tells the story of Erdogan’s life from childhood to his political rise and made from a production company, the Kafkasor Film Academy, with zero experience in the film industry but able to spend a good 8 million dollars for this particular product.

In the last twenty years, Erdogan has transformed the culture of Turkey by creating a clear division between those artistic forms that conform to the conservative and religious ideals of his party and those considered instead “impure” and perceived as a danger for maintaining the status quo. Under the AKP government, Turkish culture has been shaped in the image of its leader and supporters, with a polarizing and divisive effect within society that will not be easy to heal tomorrow.