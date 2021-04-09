Music Prince’s blackout album will be released in the summer – reviews Apple, social media and reality TV on a disc recorded 11 years ago

Prince’s Legacy will release an album recorded in 2010 that was unreleased at the time.

9.4. 15:58

American music legend Princen a plate left in the dark Welcome 2 America will be published in July.

Prince lived by his birth name Prince Rogers Nelson recorded the album in 2010. That same year, he embarked on a tour that bore the same name as the upcoming album.

However, Prince never gave a more specific reason why the album was not released.

Prince died in 2016 of a drug overdose at the age of 57, and the album was forgotten.

The singer’s heirloom, along with Sony’s Legacy Recordings, posthumously released a finished recording of 12 songs. In it, the artist criticizes the technology company Apple, among others.

“Distracted by the features of the iPhone / Got an application, 2 fix Ur situation,” the artist sings with one song from the upcoming album.

Freely translated, the paragraph states that the iPhone makes people wander and people try to solve their problems with the help of applications.

Prince carried concerned about the state of the world and saw the presence of dystopia as early as the 2010s.

“The world is full of disinformation. George Orwellin a vision for the future is already present. We need to persevere in the face of difficult times, ”Prince said in 2010.

Also the names of the songs, like the ending song of the album One Day We Will All B Free [Jonain päivänä me kaikki olemme vapaita], suggest dystopia of the 2010s.

Picture of Prince’s performance in Helsinki in 2011.­

Perikunta describes in the press release that the album is a documentary about Prince’s concerns and views on society, overshadowed by disinformation and the struggle for equality.

Social media, the celebrity culture created by reality TV and the monopolies of the music industry are being criticized.

During his music career, Prince criticized record label Warner Brosia for restricting his artistic freedom. Because of this, he appeared in the 1990s with the word slave written on his cheek, meaning slave.

With his new album, Prince calls the United States a “slave home”.

The album gets wet with 11 songs created by Prince. In addition, there is one cover version of the song by the band Soul Asylum Stand Up And Be Strong.

Although Prince’s new album hasn’t been released before, fans have still been able to hear its songs. For example, Prince has performed some of the songs at his gigs.

Prince performed once in Finland, in July 2011.­

Perikunta has previously released Prince’s music after this death, including records Piano and a Microphone 1983 (2018) and Originals (2019)

Prince began his career in the 1970s and became an international star in the 80s. He was one of the most important shapers and trendsetters in rhythm & blues and pop music. Prince’s music is 70s style funk that also blends jazz, psychedelic rock and pop.

The artist’s best-known songs include, among others Purple Rain, 1999, When Doves Cry, Cream and Kiss.

News about the new album, among other things The New York Times, RollingStone and Vulture.