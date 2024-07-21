Music | Pori Jazz fell short of its audience target – the photo compilation has moods from Kirjurinluoto

21.7. 17:18

Traditional The Pori Jazz festival was organized this year from the 12th to the 20th. July, and the main concerts of the festival were heard on the last three days in Kirjurinluodo. The biggest artist names this year were Pet Shop Boys, who performed on Thursday night, and Kraftwerk, who was the last performer on the main stage on Saturday.

Pori Jazz informs that the main concerts had a total of 32,000 people. On Thursday, the number of people in the festival area was 10,500, on Friday 12,000 and on Saturday 9,500.

“In terms of the number of visitors, Pori Jazz returned to the level of normal years, although the visitor number targets were not reached for this year”, CEO of Pori Jazz Sampsa Jolma says in the festival announcement.

According to Jolma, acquiring artists this year was more difficult and more expensive than before. According to the festival’s announcement, there were fewer main artists suitable for Pori Jazz than in previous years.

For HS Jolma says that it is difficult to get the biggest artists to Finland, because they can no longer continue their tours in Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

“If we used to be like an island here in the northern part of Europe, now we are a bit like the Finnish Alps,” says Jolma.

“It is so much easier for artists to choose their next concert venue or festival in Central Europe than to suddenly visit Finland if there is no place to go here in the other Scandinavian countries. Many times we lose bids because the location creates so many challenges.”

On Thursday, music was listened to in the rain at Kirjurinluoto. “Despite the setting, the musical offering of the opening night was as strong as expected,” wrote HS critic Aleksi Kinnunen about the rainy Thursday at the festival.

Trumpeter Verneri Pohjola performed at Lokkilava on Saturday. In the concert, his band was played by the musicians from last year’s critically acclaimed Monkey Mind album.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor appeared on the main stage on Thursday in a purple glitter dress from a dance magazine and metallic high heels.

New York keyboard player Cory Henry on the main stage on Saturday night. He also performed at Pori Jazz in 2017, and the same fall at Musiikkitalo with Jacob Collier.

American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo performed with dancers on Friday night on the main stage.

It didn’t rain anymore on Friday, which was also reflected in the number of visitors.

According to critic Aleksi Kinnusen, Pet Shop Boys, i.e. singer Neil Tennant and keyboardist Chris Lowe, performed on Thursday in a show that was executed precisely and elegantly visualized.

English saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist Alabaster DePlume performed at Lokklava on Friday.

Friday’s performers on Lokkilava also included the Brazilian pianist Amaro Freitas and his trio. This was his first appearance in Finland.

Olavi Uusivirta performed on the main stage on Friday and, as usual, threw himself into the music.

Anna Puu performed on the main stage in the early evening of Saturday.

Kirjurinluoto’s main stage audience on Friday.