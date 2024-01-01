Music | Popeda's new singer is Olli Herman: “Popeda is the best rock band in the world”

The Tampere band announced the name of its new soloist on Monday.

Popeda's new singer is Ollie Herman.

Herman is known as the former soloist of the Finnish band Reckless Love and the Swedish band Crashdïet. In addition, he has made a solo career in Finnish.

The band announced it on New Year's Day on Instagram. The first gig of the renewed Popeda will take place at Tampere Tavara-asema on March 30.

Ollie Herman its longtime singer joins the band Pate Mustajärvi in place of. Mustajärvi was the last original member of Popeda. He announced last year that he was leaving the band and did his last Popeda gig last September at Ratina Stadium in Tampere.

Herman admits that he was initially very surprised when he received a call from the band's guitarist Costello from Hautamäki.

“The feeling was like being hit on the head with a halo, i.e. dumbfounded, maybe a little confused, but at the same time also very taken and flattered,” says Herman in the announcement.

However, after just a few band practices, the surprise has turned into enthusiasm and a burning desire to get to the gigs.

“Popeda is the best rock band in the world. Its music and especially its live performances have always spoken to me, and I have been filled with the same positive energy of rock and roll. It's an honor to be included.”

Costello Tomb told HS that the decision to choose a new singer was locked in November, and that the band is happy with their choice.

“He is different from Pate Mustajärvi. Because we couldn't start with taking a Pate clone. However, Mustajärvi is the best when it comes to singing Popeda style,” said Hautamäki.

“The main thing is that the band got the kind of vocal soloist we wanted.”

Herman got to try performing Popeda's songs in front of an audience last summer, when he toured Costello Hautamäki at his solo gig in Kuopio. Hautamäki was suffering from the flu and asked Herman to act as a stand-in for his gig in case he lost his voice due to the flu. Hautamäki asked Herman to take over a few of Popeda's songs just to be sure.

In the end, Herman was needed, and the successful audition made Hautamäki wonder if Herman would also be Popeda's new vocal soloist.