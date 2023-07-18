Music | Placebo’s singer called the Italian prime minister a racist in the middle of the concert

An investigation has been launched in Italy against Brian Molko, the singer of the band Placebo.

in Italy prosecutors have begun an investigation into the frontman of the British band Placebo, the singer Brian Molkon, 50, on public statements. During the gig, Molko named the country’s prime minister Giorgia Melonia both racist and fascist. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

Founded in 1994, the London-based alternative rock band was performing at the Sonic Park festival outside Turin last week when he started calling Meloni.

“Giorgia Meloni, shit, fascist, racist,” Molko shouted in Italian.

The situation has spread video recordings to social media.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni leads Italy’s most right-wing government since World War II. Meloni has served as the Prime Minister of Italy since October 2022.

The roots of Meloni’s Italian Brothers party can be found in post-war neo-fascism.

According to AFP According to Italian criminal law, anyone who “publicly defames the republic” including the government, parliament, courts and army can be fined between 1,000 and 5,000 euros.

Correction 7/18/2023 at 4:40 p.m.: Corrected the title. Molkon called the Italian Prime Minister racist, not racist.