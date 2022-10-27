Music | Piotr Pawlak won the Maj Lind piano competition and 30,000 euros

The Master of Mathematics and top pianist came out on top when the Fifth International Maj Lind Piano Competition was decided on Thursday after the last final night

Piotr Pawlak won the fifth international Maj Lind piano competition and 30,000 euros. The competition ended late on Thursday in Helsinki’s Musiikkitalo.

He received the second prize and 25,000 euros Bogdan Dugalic. He also received a special prize of 8,000 euros for a chamber music performance. This way, the runner-up in the race actually gets a bigger cash prize than the winner.

The third prize and 20,000 euros went to a Danish student in his sixth year at the Sibelius Academy David Munk-Nielsen.

The other three finalists will each receive a recognition award of 8,000 euros. They are Michelle Candotti, Kevin Chow and Théotime Gillot.

1,500 euro special prize for the best Outi Tarkiainen for the presentation of the commissioned work in the semi-finals, received Jonathan Mak.

Winner Piotr Pawlak was born in 1998 in Gdansk and completed his master’s papers from both the Gdansk Academy of Music and the University of Gdansk just two years ago, majoring in mathematics.

“I still practice mathematics, but I hope that my real career will be as a concert pianist,” he told HS just before the results were announced.

Pawlak has experienced competitive success. First and second places have come in piano competitions from Budapest to Beijing.

This fall, he applied for both the Maj Lind piano competition and the Olga Kern piano competition and got into both. But he couldn’t make it to both.

“I did have a plane ticket there too, but when I got to the finals here, of course I stayed here.”

The biggest surprise was the intensity of the crowd.

“This competition audience really listens and wants to communicate with the performers.”

An emotional performance secured the victory Sergei Prokofiev from the second piano concerto.

“Prokofiev’s Second Piano Concerto is my favorite concerto. It has really deep emotions, and the whole thing is very touching and tragic.”

Next on the schedule would be the Paderewski competition, but it seems to be missed now.

“I’m pretty tired,” he admitted before announcing the results. “In any case, I have a recital in Poland already next week and Chopin’s performance of the first concert in Sopot in two weeks.”

Pawlak found a use for the prize money right after the results were announced.

“First let’s celebrate and then I’ll buy a new grand piano!”

