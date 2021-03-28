Classical musical notes echo early in the morning, mixed with car horns, the roar of pigeons and the noise of building workshops. Two musicians chose to play passers-by from behind a storefront in New York after the pandemic prevented them from direct contact with the public.

Hikers of all ages stop while running or commuting with family, to hear Spencer Meyer play the piano and Michael Katz on the cello, through loudspeakers placed in the venue.

Without a ballroom or seating, the two musicians eager to reconnect human beings with onlookers gave a party from behind the glass of a store in the Upper West Side.

“We need this mutual relationship,” says Michael Katz, who previously performed in the major classical music halls in New York, explaining that “presenting music to people as we used to do is truly unique and exceptional.”

From April 2, concert halls will be allowed to reopen to the public in New York, with spectators not exceeding 33% of the normal capacity, or a maximum of 100 people.

On April 14 and 15, the New York Philharmonic Orchestra returns to perform in front of an audience at The Shed Cultural Complex in midtown Manhattan.

But all this is only the beginning, as the Philharmonic Orchestra, which has organized small parties in the open air since September, is waiting for a strong comeback next September, as is the case for the “Metropolitan Opera House” and “New York City Ballet”.

Meanwhile, the Kaufman Music Center in the Upper West Side has prepared this program called “Musical Storefronts” (Musical Fronts), allowing musicians to perform on the street from behind glass windows.