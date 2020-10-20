Music People were worried about videos where the audience packed up in front of the stage at weekend gigs: According to the organizers, civic obedience works in Finnish rock clubs

“Heavy rockers respect the regulations and watch over each other’s masks,” says Juhani Merimaa, CEO of Tavastia Club, who was himself involved in the Amorphis band’s festive gigs.

Yes looks perfect! The safety gaps do not seem to be realized.

Last week there was widespread public coverage a concert held at the event center Shipyard, the organizers of which were suspected of failing to comply with safety regulations. The mayor of Helsinki, among others, commented on the videos and pictures of the event in his tweets Jan Vapaavuori as well as the deputy mayor Nasima Razmyar.

After that citizens have been concerned and vigilant. Helsingin Sanomat has edited videos from social media about at least three concerts held last weekend. Based on them, it would seem as if the audience were packed in front of the stage.

In Tampere at the Customs Chamber Club Sanni seems to be singing a large crowd of fans, the nightclub Hercules in Helsinki listeners sway Benjamin to the beat and at the Amorphis band’s gig in Tavastia, a close line of heroes is packed in the front row.

We asked the event organizers whether in the concerts they think the safety intervals recommended by the authorities will be realized, from one meter to two meters, and how they will prevent even momentary rice situations from arising in front of the stage.

Tampere Program Manager of the Customs Chamber Janne Laurila watched a video shared from Sanni ‘s gig and saw nothing disturbing about it.

“Even though the characters are dark, the crowd is loose in that. Sannik had also reminded people to keep safety distances during the gig, ”he commented.

According to Laurila, at the latter gig of the evening, a group of twenty enthusiastic fans had gathered in front of the stage for a while, but the staff had come to point them out. Otherwise, Sanni’s two gigs were performed according to all safety regulations.

At the Customs Chamber rice is prevented in many ways. During the concerts, the entire house is available to the public, which means that there are also more bar and toilet facilities than usual. Instead of 1,500 people, a maximum of 450 listeners will be admitted.

“The normally empty hall of the Customs Chamber is chaired with groups of vertical tables with wide passageways between them. Tapes are glued to the floors to remind them of safety gaps. In addition, we recommend using masks in queues and toilets, ”says Laurila.

The majority of the spectators sit in their own groups of tables, but for security reasons, an empty space of about 180 square meters was left in front of the stage at Sanni’s gig.

“It was based specifically on safety distances and the ability to keep distance. Putting the tables in front of the stage would only pack people closer together, ”says Laurila.

Screenshot of Sanni’s gig recording from HS. Sanni performed at the Tampere Customs Chamber last Friday.­

According to him, there have been no complaints from the public about the inadequacy of security measures, on the contrary.

“We will send a safety instruction in advance to everyone who buys a ticket. We have been thanked for the fact that our gigs feel safer than even in the malls. ”

Hercules nightclub another owner Erkki Koski Benjamin ‘s record release gig was well attended by less than 200 listeners on Saturday, when the space’ s normal customer base is 500.

“There was no apocalypse here. But we don’t have any pens. We have brought more sofas, chairs and tables to the side of the dance floor as we hope guests sit back. It still doesn’t stop people from dancing, ”says Koski.

According to him, the nightclub is well ventilated and, if necessary, customers are reminded to dance in their own outfits.

According to Kosken, the couples mostly stood close to each other at Benjamin’s gig, but during another show, the performance had to be put off from time to time to empty the full dance floor.

So far, however, the dances have been danced at Hercules. There are no more theater nights in the nightclub program, for which 50 tickets are sold and where each spectator has their own seat.

Tavastia Club managing director Juhani Merimaa was himself present at Amorphis’ Thursday gig. According to him, everything went well. The three gigs, which moved from the spring and celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary, were divided into six concerts, and used about a third of the club’s capacity.

“While Amorphis fans may be ferocious heavy rockers, they respected the regulations and watched over each other and the use of each other’s masks,” Merimaa says.

Screenshot of the Amorphisin gig recording received by HS. The band held their 30th anniversary gigs last week at Tavastia.­

According to him, the vast majority, an estimated 85 percent of the listeners, wore a mask at the gig. Tavastia also sells face shields if you have forgotten your own home.

Corona epidemic due to this, the front of Tavastia hall has been divided into rows this summer to make the safety gaps in the public a reality. According to Merimaa, one line can accommodate ten people.

“It seemed to me that the listeners took good care that the gaps did not become too narrow.”

At Tavastia Club, the hall is divided into rows using ribbons.­

Since Amorphis does not play the actual dance music, there was no danger of colliding with a sidekick.

“Pretty rigidly there they stood still and listened. If there is as much a-, b-, c-, d- and e-elements in the music as in Amorphis’ songs, then the pace will not be danced to it, ”Merimaa describes.

The rest of Tavastia’s hall is filled with high tables and seats.

“We invested in them because we found that the audience didn’t sit in low chairs, but got up during the first good song,” Merimaa says.

There will be seating for all those arriving at the gig, as only about a third of the club’s capacity is in use. A maximum of 250 listeners will be admitted.

“With the corona epidemic, it has also become more common for almost everyone who has bought a ticket to come to the scene,” he says.

Staff have also been instructed that leaving the gig must be controlled and distances must be maintained in cloakroom queues.

Tavastia Club’s CEO Juhani Merimaa.­

Merimaa would like to remind you that the pictures and videos shared from the gigs distort the distances. He does not believe that any of the entertainment players would want to violate or circumvent the regulations of the authorities.

“It is in everyone’s common interest to have the epidemic suppressed as soon as possible.”

He would therefore like a dialogue with the authorities: to find solutions instead of imposing bans.

“We want to do the right thing and we would also like to get guidance from the authorities and hear whether the measures now in place are sufficient.”

“As long as the actions are the sole responsibility of entrepreneurs, there are as many solutions as there are entrepreneurs.”