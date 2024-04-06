Music | Paul McCartney praises Beyoncé's version of an old Beatles hit

Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney urges everyone to listen to Beyoncé's song, which was originally born as a stand for the black civil rights struggle.

Musician and songwriter Paul McCartney81, praise Beyoncé's cover version of his song Blackbird. The song was released on Beyoncé's new album Cowboy Carter on the album. Beyoncè has added the song to the title Blackbeard an extra i because the album is designed as the second part of his trilogy.

The matter has been reported by many international media, among others Der Spiegel.

McCartney published a joint photo of him together with the American star on Instagram. Under the picture, he said that he was really happy with the new version of the song.

“I encourage everyone who hasn't heard the song yet to check it out. You will love it!” the ex-Beatle wrote.

In addition, he told about the background of the song. The creation of the song was influenced, among other things, by the television pictures he saw in the early 1960s, in which black girls were turned away from school.

“I find it hard to believe that even these days there are places where this kind of thing is happening right now. If Beyoncé's amazing version of my song can do anything to ease racial tensions, I'll be proud,” McCartney continued.

Beyonce his version also uses original soundtracks, such as McCartney's acoustic guitar and the sound of the musician's feet as he stomps to the beat. Black contemporary country stars are included in the version of the song Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer and Tiera Kennedy.