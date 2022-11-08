Music | Pate Mustajärvi leaves Popeda

Pate Mustajärvi will perform his last concert with Popeda next autumn. “I’m almost 67 years old and I’ve been on the road for 45 of those years,” says Mustajärvi.

One a big chapter in the history of Finnish rock ends when Popeda plays his last gig as a soloist Pate Mustajärvi with. Farewell will be said at the concert organized at Ratina Stadium in Tampere on September 2.

“After Finland’s longest track tour, Popeda will come out in the fall of 2023. Before then, however, we are going to blow the bank at the end of the festival summer at the Ratina stadium,” the band’s frontman and soloist Pate Mustajärvi says in the press release.

HS tried to find out from Popeda’s spokesperson From Taija Holm, will Popeda continue his career without his profile picture. There was no direct answer to the question.

Popeda is one of Finland’s longest-running rock bands actively playing gigs. It has released 20 albums, three live records and one compilation box, and received 19 precious metal records. The band’s records have sold nearly 800,000 copies. In addition, the ensemble has been awarded with numerous recognitions, such as the Suomi award in 2014.

In his press release, Mustajärvi says that when you do things for a long time, they inevitably become routine. This happened to Popeda as well.

“I’m almost 67 years old and I’ve been on the road for 45 of those years. In all that time, Popeda has taken only one break of 1.5 years. It’s time to think about what you want to do when you grow up,” Mustajärvi continues.

Ilta-Sanomaccording to Mustajärvi continues his solo career and plans to do concert hall gigs in the future, where he will perform songs from his 12 solo albums together with, among others, an accompanist, a guitarist Ari “Kankku” Kankaanpää with.

“This is where life and career meet, but you have to take a breath, dare to walk off the stage before someone catches you. What happens in the future remains to be seen. And if something happens, you will hear about it”, Mustajärvi sums up.

Popeda members in 1978 from left to right: Arvo Mikkonen (guitar), Ilari Ainiala (bass), Ari Puukka (guitar), Tornado Holm (drums) and Pate Mustajärvi (vocals).

Popeda in Pori in 1985.

Pate Mustajärvi and the Popeda Himos festival in 2012.