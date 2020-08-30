Evan Le is seven years old and when he sits down at a piano his little legs still don’t reach the ground. The moment his hands rest on the keyboard and his chords flood the space, the audience falls silent and the juries of musical competitions present him with the highest awards. This little American, the son of Vietnamese parents with no ties to the world of music, performs, composes, arranges pieces by famous composers, plays chess and excels in math classes. Is he a child prodigy?

Music lends itself especially to the appearance of child prodigies. Being a completely abstract discipline that is quickly assimilated by the flexible children’s brains allows skills to manifest early. But, perhaps, the very musical capacity that turns a child into a prodigy feeds back that genius allowing him to stand out in other branches of knowledge.

At three months of gestation the human ear is already formed. Therefore, the sounds that babies hear in the womb, from their parents’ voices to background noises, become their first interactions with the world. Music, especially, creates a feeling of being with others, which can help calm babies and also releases dopamine, the hormone we produce when we feel pleasure. It is not surprising, therefore, that when a child is crying, a technique often used by caregivers is to sing to them, as music reduces stress and improves mood.

The potential of music as a stimulus for communication – even before children can speak – and expression could be explored from before birth and during rearing. Music can stimulate children’s language as it helps dialogue when language skills are not yet fully developed, while enriching and expanding vocabulary. But it also influences body language, manifesting itself in the spontaneous and authentic gestures of each child and favoring the development of muscles by encouraging them to move body and gain rhythm and balance. Also, music could make more sociable to children, as it has a contagious effect that could generate better and greater interactions both between children and with the adults around them.

Music therapy, the use of music in a controlled manner for clinical purposes, is also increasingly used to treat various medical conditions from infancy, especially in children with disabilities, motor and language difficulties, and in cases of neurological or emotional disorders. The El Triángulo Foundation, in Ecuador, has been carrying out for more than 25 years a project that exploits through the performing arts the skills of theater, dance, music and art in children with physical and intellectual disabilities. This initiative, which fights for equal opportunities and social inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities, has found in music one of its most effective tools.

The relationship between music and cognitive development has been proven in several studies: music encourages creativity and children’s imagination and contributes to the ability to listen, memory, attention and abstraction, as well as helping children to solve math problems and complex reasoning. According to a known medical diary, children with access to music education have better short-term memory, more planning skills and verbal intelligence, and, in the long run, more outstanding academic results.

Music could also have a positive impact on the development of children in conditions of risk and vulnerability. A study of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) evaluated the impact of a musical program on the development of children in a context of poverty and high exposure to violence in Venezuela. The results suggest that at the end of one year, children with opportunities to access the music program had more self-control and fewer behavior problems, an effect that doubled among boys. The main conclusion had to do with the effect of music at an early age: the younger the children, the greater the possibility that the music would have a positive impact.

However, the potential of musical interventions in early childhood, especially in the poorest and most vulnerable areas, is not sufficiently explored. In many of these places, music may not be an option, either because parents do not have access to musical instruments or devices, or because of a lack of time or knowledge of its capabilities. But understanding that the benefits of investing in early childhood are far greater than at any other time in life should drive the introduction of music into early childhood development and early education programs in a creative and efficient way. economical. And since music is a universal language that does not know ages, its effect could be felt not only in children anywhere in the world, but also in their caregivers and, ultimately, in society in general.

Andrea Proaño She is a communications consultant in the Social Protection and Health division of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

