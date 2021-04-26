Music Örinähevi may be associated with the burning of churches here, but in Taiwan it is different: The cult metal death death band roars with love and peace

The cult-popular Taiwanese Dharma band is turning young people into Buddhists.

Taichung, Taiwan

This is really weird wall of death, “Wall of death”.

Usually wall of death is done at metal music gigs like this: The audience is split into two sites and the groups run towards each other. It hurts, but is reportedly fun for runners.

At this Dharma gig in Taichung, Taiwan, listeners split into sites – and fall to their knees to pray with their hands clasped together, bowing toward each other. Only then do they get up and run bang together.

Dharma gigs differ from ordinary heavy gigs in that they pray at gigs.­

Dharma shows and sounds on stage from any death metal band. Artificial blood colors the faces of callers. On top of a throbbing rhythm, the singer rumbles from his throat words that the listener cannot figure out.

But if you read the words, then notice something special: they wish love and peace. To understand them, one must know Sanskrit, for all the words of the Dharma songs are Buddhist sutras, sacred texts.

Dharma is a Buddhist death metal band.

The Dharma performed at the end of February in Taichung, Taiwan.­

Surprising the idea is for the band’s drummer Jack Tungin. 16 years ago, a metal fan and metal drummer Tung accidentally bought a record in which Tibetan monks recited a sutra with a deep throat sound.

“It sounded just like death metal. I thought this is how the sutria should be sung. ”

In Taiwan, Buddhists sing their sutras from a higher ordinary voice.

After a long dream, Tung has finally gotten his Buddhist band together.

Örinähev’s image is more related to Satan worship and the burning of churches than to Eastern religions.

“Not all death metal players are murderers!” Tung says and hums.

Dharma was born from the idea of ​​drummer Jack Tung.­

He describes metal that uses even violent lyrics to cleanse the soul and body, bring happiness. So the Dharma, which sings peace to the world, produces joy in many ways.

Tung was not very religious, but with the help of the Dharma, he set out to save the youth. Tung is a well-known teacher of young musicians and bands in Taiwan, and he has found his secularized students lost.

“Religion is important. What happens if we lose it? Beliefs make us human. I don’t mean to need to believe in Buddhism, but faith gives us strength. If a person does not have faith, he is not happy. ”

If even a single young person at a gig is excited to practice a religion, Tung considers the band a success in their mission.

The audience matures to unwind at the gig.­

Gang moshaa, heads and hair waving. The hands are upright in the oriental prayer position connecting the palms together. There are also fingers in the air like traditional damn horns.

On the stage also stands a real bald-headed Buddhist nun, whose lips move at a steady pace. His voice does not stand out.

At times, the nun comes to the middle of the stage singing alone – brightly and dragging – a blessing to the metal people who bow before her.

Shi Miao-Ben’s biggest wish is that the band could perform in the temple. “So far, it’s been too much for the Conservatives.”­

When nun, master In Shi Miao heard of the Dharma and when he first heard the Dharma, he was amazed.

“Buddhist singing is usually slow, but this was fast.”

In the temple, in addition to organizing charity, Master Shin’s main job is singing sutras.

He quickly got excited to become a member of the band, as he too wants more young Buddhists.

The leaders of the various temples have been amazed at the Dharma. Some have turned to the band, some are against.

“My biggest hope is that we could still perform in the temple. So far, that has been too much for the Conservatives. ”

For many, the appearance of the band’s men with their long hair and makeup is too much.

“I explain that they are just stage effects. They are not ghosts of hell. ”

There is artificial blood on the faces of the band members.­

Shi wasn’t shocked by the band’s dark-speaking look and faux paintings. The same style is seen in the idols of the temples.

“They are lower-level patron gods, and they look ferocious.”

The band sings the patron saint.

“We’re trying to do the old thing in a new way.”

Dharma’s young audience is focused.­

Metal people jumps, spins and swings on the grass. The entire audience of the Dharma is ultimately like a widely spashing rapids.

Dharma has already become a small-scale cult band in Taiwan, although it still has no more than 12 songs ready. Not all sutras turn easily into metal. Even in one sutra many hours are sung alone Amitabhaword. So you have to look for suitable lyrics.

Is the audience trapped in Buddhism or is it just playing crazy with the band?

Jack Tung does not believe that they have caused many young people to convert to Buddhism. Instead, some of the band’s members have turned, others are already very much inclined.

Vocalist Joe Henley has turned. As a Canadian, he is the only foreigner in the band.

“I had always been interested in Buddhism. I was stressed out and looking for purpose and clarity in what I was doing. Then this band came into my life, ”Henley explains the background of his turn.

He is not passionate about his faith. He mainly meditates to get peace of mind. Sometimes he sings the sutria in the shower, which is easy because he really knows the words.

The shower songs he echoes high and slowly.

“Well, sometimes I get there too.”

Canadian singer Joe Henley is the only foreigner in the Dharma.­

Jack Tung thanks the audience at the end of the gig.­

Joe Henley sings the roaring, but the words speak of peace and love.­

Shi Miao-ben poses with Dharma fans at the end of the gig.­