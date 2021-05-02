Music Organ Night and Aria Festival promises Fidelion led by Okko Kamu at the end of Erkki Korhonen’s term

The next artistic director is Tuomas Katajala.

Although Naantali Music Festival canceled and moved June public concerts due to the pandemic, the Espoo Organ Night and Aria Festival takes on its website organizing summer concerts with still “hopeful minds”.

If the pandemic warrants, the festival will begin on June 3 at the Espoo Cathedral Baritone Waltteri Torikan, viola player Barbora Hilpon and pianist Marko Hilpon at a concert.

The program also includes, for example, 90-year-olds Jorma Panulan led by my own composition The prayer of the farmer July 8 and a visit to the Finnish National Opera Orchestra soprano Sonja Herrasen with Tarmo Peltokoski chaired on August 5.

The grand final is Beethoven Fidelioopera performances in Tapiolasali on 24–28. August.

The directing and libretto translation is according to the festival’s website Erik Söderblomin, and the festival choir and Tapiola Sinfonietta will conduct Okko Kamu. Roccona is singing Matti Salminen and other roles for example Silja Aalto and Jussi Myllys.

The festival was canceled last year due to a pandemic, and many tickets from last summer go to summer concerts at the festival on its website as specified.

The artistic leadership of the Organ Night and Aria Festival will change at the end of August. Erkki Korhonen the successor is Tuomas Katajala.