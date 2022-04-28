Music Oramo, Stasevska, Storgårds, Ollikainen, Mäkelä – Numerous Finnish artists to be seen at BBC Proms Festival this summer

Dalia Stasevska will conduct the festival’s closing Last Night of the Proms concert.

Britannian Numerous Finnish artists will perform at the Proms Festival of Classical Music, organized by the BBC during the summer.

In recent years, Finns have often been seen at the Proms for the very reason that there are currently numerous Finnish conductors working in British orchestras. The chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra is Sakari Oramo and the main visitor Dalia Stasevska. The main guest of the Manchester-based BBC Philharmonic has been since 2012 John Storgårds.

Oramo, which began in 2013 as chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra, has also just continued until the end of the spring 2026 season.

Oramo, Stasevska and Storgårds will all be conducting Proms concerts this year as well. Oramo will conduct three concerts, including the opening concert of the festival, while Stasevska will conduct two concerts, including the closing concert of the festival. First Night of the Proms and Last Night of the Proms are among the most prominent concerts of the festival.

John Storgårds will conduct a concert in early August Kalevi Ahon Therem Concert and Kaija Saariahon a recent orchestral work Vista.

Conductor Eva Ollikainen visits the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, whose soloist has won the Paulo Cello Competition in 2013 Kian Soltani.

Conductor Klaus Mäkelä will visit the festival of the Oslo Philharmonic and star pianist Yuja Wang with. Mäkelä has just started as chief conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic.

The Philharmonia Orchestra in London will also perform at Proms with their new chief conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvalin with. They present, among other things Missy Mazzolin the European premiere of the new violin concerto, with his soloist Jennifer Koh.

The Radio Symphony Orchestra will visit the festival at the end of August with its chief conductor Nicholas Collonin and violinist Pekka Kuusiston with. Kuusisto plays as a soloist Ralph Vaughan Williamsin The Lark Ascending in a classic work as well Thomas Adèsin Märchentänzein the British premiere of.