Music Only a few performers agreed to Trump’s inauguration, Biden doesn’t have the same problem – This is Wednesday’s program

There will be historically few audiences at the inauguration, but the line-up is broad and well-known.

President Donald Trumpin the period in the United States has been quite a period of low pressure in cultural life.

Trump has been in the spotlight himself as a pop culture figure for ages, but so many cultural or entertainment elements he hasn’t gotten attracted to his background.

On the contrary: musicians who have banned the use of their music at presidential events are accumulated a long list. These include, but are not limited to Rihanna, Adele, Front view of the CCR band John Fogerty and Pharrel Williams. Perhaps the most famous sincere Trump-hostile outing, however, was made by the actor Meryl Streep At the Golden Globe Awards Gala in 2017.

“When those in power use their position to bully others, we all lose,” Streep said, and received from Trump counterattack on Twitter.

If the cultural people has evaded Trump, the president himself has stayed away from the cultural people. Often Queen We are the Champions In his memoirs, published in 1987, Trump says that at the age of 7, he had hit a black eye on his music teacher because “he knew nothing about music”.

Trump has said he is a fan of The Rolling Stones, Eminem and Elton Johnia, but for these the feeling is one-sided. Namely, Elton John declined an invitation to appear at Trump’s inauguration four years ago. Rolling Stones threatened to sue Trump’s campaign unauthorized use of the band’s music. Eminem, on the other hand, is expressed “hate” Trump.

In addition, at least Kiss, The Beach Boys and Celine Dion told the press refused the invitation.

No wonder the president admitted at the end of his term National Art Medal country musician To Toby Keith. In addition to the Mormon Choir, Keith was one of the few performers who responded positively to the invitation to perform at the inauguration ceremony.

Pop culture in the superpower, the inauguration ceremony of the president has been seen as reflecting not only the state of the country’s cultural life, but also the language and cultural relationship of the president. The inauguration is traditionally a great event: the vortex of parades, celebrations and performances have created the image of the incoming leader and reflected the taste.

Quite peppers have been seen in U.S. history: President Andrew Jackson is said to have escaped their own celebration from the White House window when the atmosphere became too intense. John F. Kennedy gave the reins to organize their own celebration program for the entertainment king Frank Sinatra.

Barack Obaman The first inaugurations in 2009 were starred, among other things Aretha Franklin and such Yo-Yo Ma. Four years after the re-election, Obamas danced, among other things Beyoncén and James Taylorin on the beat.

Change of power indeed, in the United States, it also means defining the pace of cultural life: in whose rhythm during this term are dancing and making politics?

For Trump, that tempo was country music and classical rock. In whose rhythm is Joe Biden dancing?

The inauguration will be held on Wednesday 20 January at 12 noon on the east coast, ie from 7 pm Finnish time.

Biden’s taste in music is thought to be a few decades behind, but several star performers have already signed up to support him. The most famous of them is Lady Gaga, which will also present At the beginning of the American National Anthem.

Time is not the first: Gaga’s interpretation has been heard in 2016 also in the final of the Super Bowl, the NFL of American football.

However, we now live in a world where the gathering of thousands of people is out of the question. So there is another remote party known. In addition to the pandemic, the security threat images that followed the conquest of Congress are blocking large parades and public events.

Presidential according to the Nomination Committee however, the program will be plentiful with music, poetry, dance performances, and “tributes to U.S. heroes at the forefront of the pandemic”.

Gagan and Jennifer Lopezin in addition, Wednesday’s inaugural broadcast has been reported to feature, among other things Justin Timberlake, Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters and Jon Bon Jovi. The broadcast dates Tom Hanks.

Perhaps the most surprising performer, however, is the 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman. Gorman is a Los Angeles-based activist and poet who has written about racial issues and feminism. In the background of Gorman’s invitation is probably the future woman Jill Bidenwho has said he is a fan of the poet.

Biden the selection has also led to the reunification of at least one long-disbanded band: Rolling Stone magazine saysthat New Radicals will be taking office for the first time in 22 years. Their biggest hit from 1998 You get what you give was Kamala Harrisin the motto of the vice presidential campaign.

The song also has a strong connection to Biden’s history. In his autobiography, Biden writes that the song was his family’s theme song in the fight with their son Beau Biden against cancer. Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015.

New Radicals front view Gregg Alexander says in a band release that performing the song after such a long time is a great honor, as he has huge expectations for a return to “normalcy” and “consensus” during Biden and Harris ’term.

“Normalcy” and “Unity” – those words reflect the aspirations of many through Biden.

There where Trump often stepped in front of the audience Freddie Mercuryn while singing ”No time for Losers” [Ei aikaa luusereille], The Staple Singers have often been heard as Biden’s entrance music We the people, whose name is taken from the preface to the U.S. Constitution, and the message must unite:

“You may have the white blood or you may have the white blood, but we are all living on blood, so don’t let nobody slip into the mud. ”

[Voit olla musta tai valkoinen, mutta olemme kaikki samaa verta, joten älä anna kenenkään livetä liejuun.]

Correction 18.1. at 6.15pm: The security threats associated with taking office are related to the conquest of Congress, not the White House conquest, as the article erroneously wrote.