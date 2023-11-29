Music | One of the most prestigious symphony orchestras in the world will come to Finland next summer

Visits to Finland by top traditional American orchestras are still quite rare.

World The Cleveland Orchestra, one of the most prestigious symphony orchestras, will arrive next year at the Helsinki festival weeks with its musical director Franz Welser-Möstin with. They perform Pyotr Tchaikovsky of the fifth symphony and by Robert Schumann piano concerto, of which he is the soloist Vikingur Ólafsson.

The concert is at the Helsinki Music Hall on August 28.

of Cleveland the orchestra belongs to the US Big 5 orchestras, i.e. the traditional “big five”, together with the New York Philharmonic, the Chicago and Boston symphony orchestras and the Philadelphia Orchestra, although the traditional division has also been criticized. These orchestras’ visits to Finland are still quite rare.

The Cleveland Orchestra created its world fame By George Szell during the long leadership period 1948–1970. The orchestra also played under the direction of Szell by Jean Sibelius at the centenary celebrations in Helsinki in 1965. Erik Tawaststjernan a review of the orchestra’s visit can be found behind this link.

After Szell, there have been musical directors Lorin Maazel, Christoph von Dohnányi and now for 22 years Franz Welser-Möst.

Festive weeks at the same time told some tips about Huvila’s software. Angélique Kidjo returns to Helsinki on August 29 after a two-year break, and Samuli Putron The Huvila concert is on August 17.