Music | Oasis is allegedly planning a return for the summer of 2025

Music|The return of Oasis has been rumored for years. Now it seems that the rumors may become concrete.

British rock band Oasis are reportedly planning a return for 2025.

Published by The Times of the article according to Manchester and London, Heaton Park and Wembley, gigs are planned for the summer of 2025.

Oasis singer Liam Gallagher seemed to confirm the rumors after taking part in what started on the subject in X for discussion. “See you down the front,” read Gallagher’s in the answer for one X user.

The band, founded in 1991, is known for songs, among other things Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back in Anger and Champagne Supernova.

Last Noel and Liam Gallagher were seen on the same stage in August 2009 in Stafford. The band broke up in the same year due to the brothers’ long-standing disputes and tensions. After the breakup of the band, both of them went on to a successful solo career.

Oasis however, a return has been rumored for years.

Although Noel Gallagher has said that his brother was the main reason for the band’s breakup, he has always said that he is open to a comeback.

In 2016, the Oasis documentary Supersonic at the premiere Liam said For Sky News: “If it happens tomorrow, I’m ready. If it happens in a year, I’ll still be ready, if it happens in ten years, I’ll be ready even then.”

The band Definitely, maybe -album turns 30 this August. Next year, a hit album will reach the same anniversary (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?.

On the eve of the anniversary, hints about a possible return have started to trickle onto social media.

In May, the band’s official social media accounts posted a mysterious video of a house in the countryside, which fans have identified as the studio where the band recorded their first album.

That same month, the band released a video of a flashing screen with the band’s logo on it.