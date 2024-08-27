Music | Oasis fan Laura Eronen: “I spent the whole day messaging to get tickets”

Music|According to Oasis fan Laura Erone, you can expect high-quality performances from the upcoming concerts.

British band The long-awaited return of Oasis has caused squeals of joy among Finnish fans.

“Yes, I had small tears of happiness when I read the news in the morning”, says the one who has been listening to the band since she was a little girl Laura Eronen38, for HS.

For more than ten years, Eronen has been involved in Liam and Patsy Recreational Club, a Finnish community of Oasis fans that has been active since the end of the 1990s.

“The whole day has been spent chatting about concert plans and getting tickets,” says Eronen.

Ticket sales The Oasis concerts start on Saturday, August 31. Next year, the band will perform in Britain in London, Manchester, Cardiff and Edinburgh, as well as in Dublin, Ireland.

Oasis, whose core members are brothers Liam and Noel Gallagherhave not performed together since August 2009. Both Gallaghers have pursued solo careers since the band’s breakup.

In Finland, Oasis performed once, in 2000’s Ruisrock, but without Noel Gallagher, who had a dispute with his brother.

Oasis fan According to Laura Erone, based on the Gallaghers’ solo gigs, you can expect high-quality performances from the upcoming concerts. He has personally seen Liam Gallagher live.

“Hopefully, the Gallaghers can keep their relationship in order, because the brothers’ chemistry is quite unique when they perform,” says Eronen.

The Gallaghers, known for their big egos and outspokenness, have been arguing with each other in public almost constantly, both during and after Oasis.

Especially during the band’s hit years in the 1990s, there was a lot of drugs and alcohol involved in the mixing and butting of heads between the brothers. Sometimes the substances also hindered the band’s performance.

“As far as I know, the Gallaghers are in sharper shape today than they were at Ysäri, which means that intoxicants hardly affect the quality of the gigs,” says Eronen.

Taking considering that Oasis hasn’t released new music in two decades, the band still has a remarkably active fan base.

This is evidenced by the Finnish Oasis community, which, according to Erone, has steadily gained new members over the years from Oasis friends in their thirties.

“I and many others have found their own Britpop family in it.”

The fan club has a bigger gathering once a year, with a different program. Of course, music plays the most important role, and a few cover bands have always been brought in to play Oasis.

“One year, for example, we got to hear the harpist play the version Wonderwall,” Eronen tells.

“Although it’s not such an important song for us core fans, because Oasis has so much more”, he adds referring to Wonderwall to huge popularity.

His own favorite song is “thrilling” Slide Away the band Definitely Maybe (1994) from their debut album. According to Eronen, Oasis’s music has lasted because it has a genuine rock attitude and soul.

“You live with it strongly from year to year.”

