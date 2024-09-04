Music | Oasis announced additional gigs, seven nights at Wembley already

Music|In ticket sales for additional gigs, priority is given to those who were previously without a ticket.

Next The band Oasis, making a comeback in 2018, has announced more concerts for their UK and Ireland tour, says BBC.

Oasis will perform in London at Wembley Stadium for two more nights in September 2025. The band initially announced 14 stadium shows in the last week of August and, due to huge demand, will soon have additional shows at Wembley and Manchester’s Heaton Park.

Now the tour program has a total of 19 concerts, seven of which are at Wembley and five in the band’s hometown of Manchester.

The tour organizers have announced that Oasis will not play any other shows in Europe next year. In the United States, the band is expected to perform at the end of 2025.

Oasis-the dynamic pricing of tickets for gigs is pissed off fans. For the tickets that were originally announced as 150 pounds, I have had to pay up to almost 500 pounds in the ticketing services.

The pricing method has also received criticism from the British Minister of Culture, according to which the government plans to investigate potential consumer protection problems related to ticket sales pricing.

The ticket company Ticketmaster has announced that the tickets for the additional Wembley gigs in September will be sold using a method where customers who have queued for a ticket until now but missed out would have priority.