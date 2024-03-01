Music | Nylon Beat returns to the stage as the main performer of the new festival

The favorite duo of the turn of the millennium has not performed in six years.

Nylon Beat performs in June as the main performer of the new Helsinki City Festival. The event will take place at the Töölö football stadium, the Bolt arena, on June 14–15.

The summer gig is the third time that Nylon Beat is activated to perform in 21 years. In 2007, the duo did three gigs, in the summer of 2018 they sang to the audience at ten festival gigs.

The duo was widely featured in the summer of 2022, when Yle did I want to be Nylon –audio drama series, but didn't get excited about gigging then.

New event Helsinki City Festival also attracts the audience with other co-stars.

As many as 30 of the 42 performers are foreign names, many of which had their hits released at the same time as Nylon Beat's success.

basshunter, GuntherLas Ketchup, Basic Element, E-Rotic and Pandora have often performed at 90s-themed events in Finland, but the Canadian dj Deadmau5 and a German DJ Robin Schulz appeal to a fresher hunger for nostalgia.

Domestic top names such as Apulanta and Haloo Helsinki are coming to Töölö.

The Helsinki City Festival is partly organized at the same time as the Sideways music festival in the area of ​​the adjacent Helsinki Ice Hall.

NYLON BEAT return and Helsinki City Festival are also part of the activities of the concert organizer Loud n' Live Promotions Oy, after the company was accepted for corporate restructuring following the decision of the District Court of Ostrobothnia in January.

Promoter Kalle Keskinen according to which the company's internal operating culture has been reformed. He also thinks that the ticket market for events has returned to the time before the corona pandemic.

“Our company's new management team and our staff are very committed to our renewed operating model,” says Keskinen.

Erin Anttilan and Jonna Geagean formed Nylon Beat was one of the most popular pop names in Finland during its active years 1995–2003.

The singers from Eastern Helsinki interpreted with their personal nasal voices Risto Asikainen composed by and Ilkka Vainio Sipi Castre songs written under the name Twenty years later, many of them can now be considered classics.

I fell in love with a loser, Teflon Love, 12 monkeys, Hundred loan, Blameless mixed Sex brings and taxi takes were hits that built a modern Finnish pop sound between traditional Finnish rock and iskelmä. The duo's albums have sold a total of more than 400,000 copies.

After the duo ended, both singers have released solo records. According to Ilta-Sanom Last fall, Jonna Geagea started chef training at Perho Business School.