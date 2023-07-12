Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Music | Norwegian police stopped a group of lost electric scooter riders in a tunnel: One was rapper Lil Nas X

July 12, 2023
in World Europe
US rapper Lil Nas X was one of four American skateboarders stopped by Norwegian police in a large tunnel in Oslo on Monday night.

Police was stopped by a rapper on Monday evening in Oslo, the capital of Norway by Lil Nas X, says the Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet.

The chain of events began when the Norwegian police announced on Monday evening that they were closing the eastern section of the large Festning highway tunnel in the center of Oslo. The reason for the closure was four electric scooter riders who got lost in the tunnel.

Later, the police told the Dagbladet newspaper that they had stopped four American tourists who had gotten lost in the tunnel.

Police did not confirm that one of the tourists who ran over was Lil Nas X, real name Montero Lamar Hill. However, according to Dagbladet, the artist posted pictures of the event on his Instagram page.

Police told the newspaper that he watched from the surveillance camera how four people drove into the tunnel with an electric scooter. According to the police, the skateboarders tried to cross the three-lane road and find their way out of the tunnel without success.

Two police patrols were called to the scene and guided the lost surfers out.

In Turku, the rapper who completed Sunday’s program at the Ruisrock festival performed at Norway’s Slottsfjell festival on Wednesday.

