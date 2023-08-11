No stop at the concerts at the Circus Maximus but more checks. This is what was agreed in a phone call between the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri and the minister of culture Gennaro Sangiuliano. At the center of the conversation are the events linked to the Travis Scott concert at the archaeological area. From what we learn he will work for strengthen the control mechanism of the prescriptions and sanctions. As always, each event scheduled in that area will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis through the appropriate technical table.

Mayor Gualtieri has also asked Superintendent Presicce to set up a commission to examine the possible non-compliance with the prescriptions on the occasion of the Travis Scott concert. In the meantime the superintendent Parisi Presicce replied to the letter from the director of the Archaeological Park of the Colosseum Alfonsina Russo with which she had asked for an urgent response from the concert organizers regarding compliance with the prescriptions on acoustic impact and simultaneous jumps: the inspection carried out by the superintendent on the day after the concert at the Circus Maximus, Presicce writes, he found no damage to the archaeological site and that data from the specific Ingv equipment is awaited.

Furthermore, the letter states that the scheduling of events for 2024 will take place on the basis of the practice shared for some time between the various superintendences, and it is recalled that, in relation to the next event scheduled at the Circus Maximus, the concert by the artist Max Pezzali, the Archaeological Park of the Colosseum and the Capitoline Superintendence expressed their favor during the Technical Table of 31 July.