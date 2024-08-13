Music | Nick Cave says he was ‘shamefully self-centered’ – The deaths of two boys changed everything

Music|Nick Cave gave an interview to an Australian journalist on the anniversary of his second son’s death. The musician told how the priorities in his life have completely changed. Art is no longer the number one priority.

Australian rock musician Nick Cave has shared how the Deaths of his two sons have changed him as a person.

Cave talked about his experiences in an interview with the Australian ABC channel. The interview shown on Monday was recorded last May by Caven Jethro-on the anniversary of the boy’s death – a fact that the editor of the program Leigh Sales didn’t know in advance and which he regretted to Cave. Watch the full interview from here.

In the program, Cave talked extensively about his entire life and career, but the talk quickly turned to the losses he experienced. According to him, that often happens nowadays.

Cave spoke openly about how grief and loss have shaken his life. According to Cave, the Children’s Deaths made him prioritize the duties of a father and husband and other humanity over artistry.

“For most of my life, I’ve only been in awe of my own genius. I have an office where I used to sit and write every day. Whatever was going on in my life was a side story,” Cave said Australian Story in an interview program called

“It all completely collapsed. I saw the stupidity of the whole pattern, the shameful self-centeredness.”

Collapse, which Cave refers to happened in the summer of 2015. At the time, his Arthur-his son died at the age of 15 after falling off a cliff near Brighton.

Two years ago, Cave faced another grief: his eldest son Jethro Lazenby died at the age of 31. Jethro, who worked as a model and musician, had been released from prison in Australia a little earlier. He had been convicted of assaulting his mother.

Cave said that he understood the second time what the grieving process is about, because he had already gone through it once.

“It is the first catastrophic event. Eventually we adapt to it or change ourselves so that as we get older we become loss professionals.”

According to Cave, loss is about the foundation of humanity. It’s not about the tragedy of life, but rather the element that deepens life.

Although priorities have changed, Cave admitted that he still works all the time. Even now, he makes people close to him furious again by making a new record and feeling great inadequacy as a songwriter.

Despite all this, art is still not number one in his life.

Cave told in an interview how hundreds of letters still arrive on his website and how they have become a salvation for him in a difficult situation. Cave said he reads all the letters and publishes the answers to some of them every month.

“It has allowed me to remain open to the world instead of being closed off,” she said.

Cave has previously told how a year after Arthur’s son’s death was published Skeleton Tree – album tour was a turning point in his career. During that time, Cave found a new kind of relationship with the audience and became downright dependent on the audience’s attention.

The same close audience relationship was also seen in Helsinki this summer, when Cave held three sold-out concerts at Musiikkitalo.

Critic Arttu Seppänen described in HS how the atmosphere of the gig was fun and intimate and how the casually chatted Cave encouraged shoutouts and song requests.

Cave remembered 2019 well Conversations-performance at Musiikkitalo. He even remembered a woman in her twenties who worked at the morgue and where she was sitting in the audience at that time.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds group will release a new album at the end of August, Wild Gold – album. Anyway, new winds are blowing in Cave’s life. In the spring, he said on his website that his Luke-his son had had a child and thus became a grandfather.

Australian Story – program, Cave said that he wants to be a grandfather who sits in an armchair, talks inappropriately and has a terrible influence on everyone – but whom the child secretly loves.