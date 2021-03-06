Music Nick Cave and Esa-Pekka Salonen to collaborate – a rock legend recounts the sounds of the forest in a Shakespeare performance that can be influenced from your own home sofa

The Dream production also includes the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Philharmonia Orchestra.

William Shakespearen Summer night’s dream free based on the play Dreamproduction will premiere online next week with a well-known set of performers. The performers have now also been joined by a rock legend Nick Cave, which pronounces the proportions of “forest sound”.

The musical director of Immersive Production is the chief conductor of the London Philharmonia Orchestra. Esa-Pekka Salonen.

“Nick is involved as a voice actor and has an iconic, well-recognized voice. There are a few replicas from him, ”Salonen explains to HS by phone from San Francisco.

The renowned Royal Shakespeare Company is involved with eight actors and is directed by Robin McNicholas. Other partners include the Manchester International Festival and the Marshmallow Laser Feast, as well as the British government, which supported the joint application.

“This was originally supposed to be an installation in an empty dilapidated department store, but then there was a pandemic and now we do Production online but using state-of-the-art technology made for this production,” says Salonen.

As music are Salonen-led Philharmonic recordings of the basic repertoire of classical music as well as parts of Salonen’s own Geminiand Swedish Jesper Nordinin Mr.composition. The rhythm of Nordin’s composition has been inspired by the extreme metal band Meshuggah.

“The music was recorded about three days before the lockdown with a technique that has, for example, isolated the orchestra’s various instrument groups for this production,” Salonen says.

In addition, there is interactive music created during the performance, in which the world of sound reacts to the movements of the actors, for example Nordin gestrument interface through.

In addition to the actors, the live performance also features the avatar characters of the actors, and also includes the technology used in computer games. This is reminiscent of Salonen and the National Opera, for example the recent Laila-Produktion, which used partly similar means.

“Lailaan compared to this, it is more of a theatrical performance, ”says Salonen.

“But here too, the aim is to map out where performing arts are going and how cutting-edge technology can help. The pandemic has only increased the focus on how to create artistically impressive entities that can be inoculated with live elements in a virtual environment. ”

Audience can buy a ten-pound (about 12 euros) ticket that entitles them to participate in the production, for example, by controlling the “fireflies” in the show through their own computer. Normal viewing is free.

The performances are from 12 to 20. March. Performances last about 50 minutes.

More information can be found Dreamproduction website behind this link.