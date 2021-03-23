Music New figures reveal that equality is improving in Finnish symphony orchestras: Full equality has already been achieved in soloists

There is still plenty to do for composers and conductors.

Finland The symphony orchestras’ preliminary equality figures for 2020 show a slow development, but full equality has already been achieved between the female and male soloists.

As late as 2019, there were 44 percent female soloists. In 2020, there were 50 percent of them.

With regard to orchestral musicians, the situation is already close to equality: the share of men among orchestral musicians is 54.8 per cent in the new statistics, while in 2019 the share was 56.3 per cent.

Conductors and for composers, the situation is weaker, but partly improving. The proportion of female conductors has risen from eleven per cent to sixteen per cent.

The share of female composers in the Symphony Orchestra’s calculations has remained at six per cent in 2019 and 2020, which raises doubts. HS’s datadesk received only three percent of the 2019 share. The Hufvudstadsbladet only reduced the proportion of female composers in the Helsinki metropolitan area and reached 4.3 percent in the same year.

Finland The Symphony Orchestra Association investigated the matter at the request of HS and the cause was found. HS included possible repetitions of the same program in another concert in the same week, but there have been inconsistencies in the data of the Symphony Orchestra’s calculations in 2019, and in 2020 repetitions have not been included, so their calculations do not tell the full reach. When, on average, well over 90% of the concerts of male-dominated repertoire are played in the same week, the ratio is, of course, tilting more towards men nationwide.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the chief conductors conduct a large part of the concerts and their repetition. When, for example, the chief conductor of the Helsinki City Orchestra Susanna Mälkin repetitions of concerts conducted by the following day were left out of the bills, it has little effect on the conductors’ statistics.

The most performances by female composers were now performed by the Tapiola Sinfonietta. The Umo Jazz Orchestra came in second and the Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Helsinki City Orchestra share the third place.

Thus, the orchestras of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area were once again more advanced in terms of female composers than in the rest of Finland, just as they did when comparing the 2019 calculations of HS and Hufvudstadsbladet.

Score are not surprising given the history of classical music: women struck through first as soloists and gradually as orchestral musicians.

In terms of composers and conductor podium, progress has been slower around the world. Strong attention has been paid to this issue in recent years, and more and more interesting music by female composers has been found in researcher- and musician-driven history.

Perhaps the fastest way to equalize the proportions of composers would still be to increase the proportion of contemporary music, as there are very many interesting live composers of all genders. In the future, the task will be even easier, as the proportion of women in the composition and conducting classes of many music schools has improved.

For example, in the entrance examinations of the prestigious conductor class of the Sibelius Academy of the University of the Arts Helsinki, the proportion of women is already about 40 per cent. Currently, the legendary “stick class” has two women and six men, a professor Sakari Oramo says.

Sample The statistics for the annual report of the Finnish Symphony Orchestras, which will be published later in the spring, also include a press release published by the Vaasa City Orchestra on Tuesday, which tells about the Womentums series of the orchestra’s seven concerts at the end of the spring season. Every conductor and soloist in the series is a woman. In terms of composers, however, the series is male-dominated.

“For example, what we planned Kaija Saariahon the works require a larger orchestra, and our own orchestra is even smaller than usual due to the safety distances required by the pandemic, ”says the curator Mia Huhta.

However, in the concerts of the early spring season, the Vaasa City Orchestra reached about 20 per cent in terms of female composers, which is a good figure nationwide.

All overall, there is a widespread desire for equality in the sector, and more accurate gender statistics are likely to keep this in mind.

“We started compiling statistics on the gender distribution of composers, conductors and soloists in 2019 and this year the statistics will be published for the second time. Discussions have also been gender diversity into account the wider “, says Finnish Symphony Orchestras Association’s Executive Director Helena Värri.

The European-centric repertoire of white composers could also be viewed by compiling statistics on the composers ’home countries and continents, as well as ethnic background.

“So far, these are not recorded, but the issue is much discussed at international events in the field. In the longer term, the statistics are likely to become more accurate in this respect as well, ”Värri estimates.

You can read HS’s more detailed equality report from 2019 behind this link.

Correction 23.3. at 4:57 p.m .: Corrected a headline that originally read that equality would be improving in classical music. However, the data studied concerned Finnish symphony orchestras, not the entire field of classical music.