Music New articles on early female composers were added to the national biography

The online publication includes new articles on female composers and other influencers of music life.

Finnish new articles about 25 people have been added to the National Biography published by the Literary Society, and among them are several female composers from the 19th and 20th centuries.

In the online national biography so now there are articles for example About Betty Boy (1822-1854), Ingeborg von Bronsartista (1840-1913), Ann-Elise from Hannikainen (1946-2012), From Sofie Lithenius (1847-1926), Ida Moberg (1859–1947) and Laura from Netzel (1839–1927).

Renew biography articles have been published not only on female composers but also on other influences in music life, such as the opera singer Soile from Isokoski (b. 1957), instrument builder Erkki from Kurenniemi (1941–2017), composer Magnus Lindberg (b. 1958), pianist The sea from the quarry (b. 1927) and musicologist Eero Tarastista (b. 1948).

The authors of the biography articles are scholars familiar with the subject.