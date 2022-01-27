Music Neil Young’s threat claim didn’t work, Spotify said it was removing the artist from its music service

As early as Thursday morning, Young’s production was available on the streaming service.

Rock size Neil Youngin the threat claim to music streaming company Spotify did not work. The company said it was removing Young’s music from its lists.

Earlier in January, Young demanded that Spotify either remove his music from the service or remove the world-famous podcaster. Joe Roganin show for its service due to distortion related to coronavirus and vaccines.

“Tell Spotify immediately that I will remove all my music from Spotify as soon as possible. I do so because Spotify spreads false information about vaccines and potentially causes deaths for those who believe the misinformation they spread. Act immediately, thank you, and keep me up to date, ”Young wrote earlier.

On Wednesday Spotify said he liked Rogan and gave up Young.

“We regret Young’s decision to remove his music from Spotify. Hopefully he will be back soon, ”the company said in a statement to news agencies.

“We want music and audio content from around the world to be available to Spotify users. It brings with it a great responsibility between weighing the safety of the listeners and weighing the freedoms of the authors. We have refined our policies and eliminated more than 20,000 episodes of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, ”Spotify said.

