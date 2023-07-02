Music | Neil Young releases an album that was supposed to come out already in the 1970s

The album Chrome Dreams II, released in 2007, referred to Neil Young’s unreleased album from 1977 in its name.

Musician Neil Young will release an album originally scheduled for release in 1977 in August. Chrome Dreams -titled collection contains 12 songs that were recorded between 1974 and 1977.

It tells about it, among other things Rolling Stone.

All the songs can already be found in one form or another on other albums, and many of them have become classics over time. Two songs appear in previously unreleased form, and four of the songs have never been released on vinyl.

The album The release date is August 11. Released through the Reprise Records label, the ensemble has circulated among fans as a pirated version for decades.

Young’s 2007 album Chrome Dreams II in its name refers to this very year of 1977 To Chrome Dreams.

Young’s first tour since 2019 started on Saturday.

