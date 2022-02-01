Music Neil Young barked at Spotify’s sound quality as “shit and splurge,” but does the average listener distinguish differences in the sound quality of services?

CD-level audio is already available from many streaming services.

Streaming service Spotify and the artist Neil Youngin The controversy took another turn over the weekend, with Young also sharply criticizing Spotify ‘s voice quality.

Young pulled all of its production from Spotify because the service refused to remove it Joe Roganin a podcast featuring misleading information about coronary vaccinations.

On Friday, Young posted a statement on his website saying he felt better after leaving Spotify.

According to Young, Spotify offers a technically flawed version of the music to make streaming faster and more songs to listen to.

Young says Spotify’s sound quality is “shit, degraded and overwhelmed”.

Youngin the harsh criticism is technically based on the fact that the music heard from Spotify is compressed into digital files with some of the original data removed. Although some of the information about the frequencies and volumes of sound is missing, one perceives the music they hear as “intact”.

The quality of compressed digital audio has improved over the years, and the shortcomings of current formats are hard to spot, especially if the music is playing in the background, or if you are listening to it with a modest level of headphones or a small basic speaker.

You can also listen to music with the same sound quality as a CD from streaming services. A hi-fi-level stream is usually more expensive. In Finland, such services are provided by Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz, among others.

Spotify also announced a year ago that it will launch the CD-level Spotify HiFi service, but it is not yet available.

The ID of the Spotify streaming service on your phone screen.

Master Daniel Hagström Finnvox studios know the technical features of streaming services because of their work.

Among other things, the master takes care that the sound levels of the pre-mixed music are suitable for the release and that there are no disturbing differences in the sound of the songs released on the album. Music published in a streaming publication and music published on a CD are generally subject to the same quality criteria for mastering.

Hagström points out that the concept of good enough sound is an individual matter and depends on the situation and the sound equipment.

“I’ve been practicing my ears for years, and I love the good sound, but if I put something from Spotify at home to play in the background or go out on a shopping trip and put the buttons in my ear, I don’t care about that difference,” Hagström says.

However, according to him, there are differences between Spotify’s compressed audio and uncompressed hi-fi-level audio, which is revealed when making comparisons with better-than-usual audio devices.

“There are differences, it’s a fact, but if it matters, it depends on the person.”

High quality sound enthusiasts and sound professionals compare the features of the devices by listening to a familiar reference recording, which is often a recording of classical music or some other recording in which the sound of acoustic instruments is carefully recorded. In this case, even small differences are easier to detect.

The streaming market also offers better-than-CD sound at an additional cost. For example, Qobuz and Tidal offer high-resolution versions of many albums. This format can provide better sound quality, especially if the music was originally recorded and processed at a higher resolution than the CD level.

“If the master was originally made at CD level, then there is virtually no sound benefit from simply converting it to a higher resolution afterwards,” says Hagström.

The technology used in Tidal’s Hifi Plus service has also attracted criticism from audio enthusiasts and audio professionals, as files that are more accurate and larger than the CD level have been compressed for smoother data transfer.

Neil Young photographed at a concert in Helsinki in July 2016.

Neil Young is not taking care of audio quality for the first time.

In 2012, he tried to enter the digital music market with his own Pono system. Pono was a music player that could download music from the web as large uncompressed files.

The project received crowdfunding, and in the early stages Young was also supported by major record companies. Pono entered the market in early 2015, but the service had to be shut down only after a year and a half when Pono’s partner services provider went bankrupt. In addition, the Pono player was considered overpriced.

In the spring of 2018, Young announced the launch of a streaming service called Xstream, which would offer music at a fixed price from uncompressed high-definition recordings. So far, Xstream has not started operations.

Read more: From Neil Young to Spotify: Either Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misuse Podcast

Read more: Neil Young’s threat claim didn’t work, Spotify said it was removing the artist from its music service

Read more: Spotify had to choose between a podcaster giving space to a vaccine hook – and now it could be in trouble

Read more: Did Neil Young start a chain reaction? Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell also announced he was leaving his production at Spotify

Read more: Spotify Announces Adding Content Alert to All Corona-Related Podcasts – Underlying Music Criticism

Read more: Joe Rogan promises more experts and background work on his program accused of spreading false vaccine information: “If I made you nervous, I’m sorry”