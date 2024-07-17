Music | NASA sent Missy Elliott’s rap song to Venus

17.7. 19:30

of the United States the space agency Nasa has sent a rapper by Missy Elliott (b. 1971) song to the planet Venus, published by NASA on Monday in the bulletin let’s tell.

NASA’s radio antennas located in California relayed the appearance of Missy Elliot in space in 1997 The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly) – a hit. In its announcement, NASA does not say the reason for sending the song into space.

Venus is at its closest about 38 million kilometers from Earth, and of The Rain according to NASA, the trip there took a good 14 minutes.

Artist was happy about NASA’s broadcast in the message service X statingthat “the sky is not the limit, it’s just the beginning”.

The last time Nasa sent music into space was in 2008, when the song choice was The Beatles Across the Universe.

In 1977, Nasa also sent the famous golden disc with the Voyager probe, on which music is recorded in addition to other sounds of the Earth.

During her career, Missy Elliott has won four Grammy awards and sold tens of millions of albums. He started his long-awaited first tour this summer.