In its February issue entitled ” Resistance (s)! “, the monthly Jazz Magazine-Jazz News gives voice to forty artists and figures of this musical sector. On March 17, it will be a year since the first lockdown began and, as the magazine editorial puts it, “Culture, and more particularly music, is singularly lacking in consideration”. Yes, resistance is a primary necessity. We have selected three artists, three nuggets from these independent labels which constitute the living water of creation and which is terribly weakened by the crisis. Flutist Naïssam Jalal, saxophonist Sylvain Rifflet and singer Rocio Marquez deliver songs, words and erupting sounds, lavas of anger and love that wash away melancholy.

Harmonies of salt and honey

Through the title of his double CD, Another world, Naïssam Jalal urges change. “Put an end to capitalism which, for two centuries, has tended to generate ever more profit, ad infinitum, at the expense of our lives. “ CD 1 was recorded in the studio with its breathtaking quintet Rhythms Of Resistance (Mehdi Chaïb, Karsten Hochapfel, Damien Varaillon and Arnaud Dolmen) and CD 2, live, with the Orchester National de Bretagne, conducted by maestra Zahia Ziouani .

Naïssam Jalal has chiseled all the compositions and arrangements, which, depending on the moment, reveal breaking or deploy sumptuous drapes. Elements of classical Arab, medieval Andalusian, traditional African or Western jazz music, everything fits together wonderfully, without any other hyphenation than that which Naïssam Jalal deliberately operates to translate the contradictions, the “clashes”, which capital makes its butter. We jump with emotion listening to the poem she recites in Besides, we are from here: “Seeds over there, we are the trees of today”, she replies to the gangrene of xenophobia. We are seized with dazzling at the option of unexpected metrics, harmonies of salt and honey.

In Rebellion (s), Sylvain Rifflet delicately weaves an off-piste jazz with extracts of statements made by women and men “Which invite us to oppose what oppresses us” . Original compositions and improvisations carry texts by Olympe de Gouges, Jean Moulin, Greta Thunberg and Emma Gonzalez, an American who militates for the control of firearms. With Jon Irabagon, Jim Black and Sébastien Boisseau, the tenor saxophonist and composer develops, through the relevance of the musical discourse, an intimate cohesion between these different formulations of the protest. He forges, between raging lightning and pacified lyricism, a vertiginous barricade of rejection in the face of the dominant classes.

“Living and plural memories”

As for Rocio Marquez, feminist singer, ardent flame of flamenco, she stirs with passion “Living and plural memories”in his disc Visto en el Jueves . The title refers to the historic Thursday flea market (el Jueves, Feria Street in Seville), where she unearthed the treasures that she reinvents here. Her involvement in civil society has led her, for example, to sing a capella in the bowels of a coal pit, in support of striking miners. For her, it is urgent to fight against oblivion which gradually buries popular cultures, like the gypsy song of Andalusia adulterated by commercialism.

Rocio Marquez revisits the old pieceAndaluciato protest against the rise of the extreme right in Andalusia and the dark pages of history which are reopening. In the anonymous or signed popular pieces, the universal songs and the incandescent cantes (of which she co-wrote the adaptations for this fifth album), the duende pulsates in every grain of its timbre, every inflection, every sigh.