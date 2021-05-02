Music Naantali Music Festival cancels June public concerts – star singer Anne Sofie von Otter will give a concert in November

The three June concerts will be broadcast online.

Naantalin the music festival will not hold public concerts in June due to the pandemic. Some of the concerts will move as is to the summer of 2022 and some to the fall of this year.

Iiro Rantalan My Finnish Calendar The new day of the concert is October 1, and it will move to the Ballroom of Naantali Spa. World famous mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter will sing his concert on November 27 at Naantali Church.

The festival is also planning three online concerts in June. These and other changes are described in more detail on the festival’s website behind this link.