Music | Musician Yona had to cancel her tour – the gig seller and Kalle Keskinen’s company have different views on the reasons for the cancellation

Musician Yona cancels her concert hall tour.

“Unfortunate news”, Yona, real name Johanna Rasmusto write in the caption of his Instagram update published on Monday.

Yona Stars cannot be owned – concert hall tour was scheduled to start on October 23.

Yona’s update is accompanied by a release from All Day Agency, the program agency that sells the gigs, according to which the tour organizer has not been able to handle the agreed advance payments. According to All Day Agency, there are no guarantees of the organizer’s ability to pay, and it is therefore impossible to carry out the tour.

The tour is organized by an event organizer Kalle Keskinen founded by Loud’n Live Promotions.

All Day Agency CEO Jussi Roineen according to his information, tickets for the tour had been sold “quite well”. According to Roinee, the information about ticket sales came directly from the Loud’n Live company.

“The gigs were not organized because we were informed by their company that they cannot pay us money in advance, nor after the gigs. In their communication at that point, the cancellation of the tour was not related to ticket sales, but to the fact that they cannot pay. They invoked the ban on payment,” says Roine.

With this information, according to Roine, the tour was canceled in agreement with the tour organizer.

“Only after that did Kalle Keskinen’s contacts about ticket sales, salary reductions and other things begin. But at that point, we had already canceled the tour with the representatives of the Loud’n Live company in agreement,” says Roine.

Loud’s Live Promotions announced the cancellation of the tour on their Facebook pages. According to the release, the reason for the cancellation of the concert hall tour is poor advance ticket sales.

Keskinen responded to HS’s interview request by e-mail.

According to him, even a week before the start of the tour, ticket sales were “clearly behind the goals”. According to Keskinen, organizing the tour would have resulted in “losses of tens of thousands of euros”.

According to him, the cancellation of the tour was not due to the organizing company, Loud’n Live Promotions.

“The company would have been ready to negotiate with the artist and his representatives about carrying out the tour at a loss, however, in such a way that the loss could have been reduced in advance with a lower-than-anticipated cost structure. However, the artist’s representatives were not ready for any kind of negotiations on the matter,” Keskinen writes.

“They billed the entire tour, which fell under the debt restructuring, without doing any gigs.”

Loud’s Live Promotions has been in the headlines several times in recent months due to problems related to the company.

In March, it emerged that the company had not paid for several of the concerts it had organized Teosto compensations. April at the beginning, however, the company announced that it had fulfilled all its obligations to Teosto.

In August, HS reported that Loud’n Live had been delayed in paying gig fees to musicians and that the Helsinki restaurant had to collect its receivables from Keskinen from the company.

The company has been filed for bankruptcy three times in the past year. However, the applications were later cancelled.

HS reported on September 22that the employment pension company Varma filed for bankruptcy due to unpaid employment pension insurance premiums. The application was later withdrawn. At that time, Keskinen told HS via e-mail that he did not know about the bankruptcy application, because it had gone “to the financial manager’s junk mail”.

Loud’n Live -company organizes several festivals in Finland, including Seinäjoki Vauhtiajaji, Saaristo Festival and Radio Nova festival.

The company’s events at the end of the year include the concerts of the vocal group The Manhattan Transfer in Helsinki and Turku, Suzi Quatron gig in Helsinki as well by Pepe Willberg church tour in different parts of Finland.