Music Musician Paul Simon sold the rights to all his songs to Sony – the price of the deal has not been made public

Many other stars have also recently minted money with similar contracts.

American singer-songwriter Paul Simon has sold the rights to all its songs to Sony Music Publishing, among other things BBC.

The deal features songs by Simon & Garfunkel from six decades, including hits Bridge Over Troubled Water and Mrs Robinson as well as songs included in Paul Simon’s solo production, among others You Can Call Me Al and 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover. The transaction amount has not been disclosed to the public.

Simon said he was “pleased” that Sony would take care of his songs for decades to come. Rob Stringer Sony, for its part, said it was privileged when Simon trusted his company to take care of its production.

Paul Simon (right) and Art Garfunkel performed in New York in 2009.­

Paul Simon is the latest legendary musician to have transferred his publishing rights to a music giant. Bob Dylan sold more than 600 of its rights to Sony ‘s rival Universal Music for nearly € 340 million last year. Neil Young again, it sold half of its production to the Hipgnosis Songs Fund in January for about € 127 million.

For businesses, stores are important because they net royalties when they make the songs they acquire available in movies, commercials, or various brands.

Also Debbie Harry, Barry Manilow, Shakira and Stevie Nicks have entered into similar agreements.

A few for Helsingin Sanomat in an interview a week ago, the founder of Hipgnosis, a businessman Merck Mercuriadis said that the enthusiasm of middle-aged or elderly songwriters to sell the rights to their songs may be explained by the fact that they would rather earn an amount equal to their 15-year average cost pot at a time than take the risk that the popularity of the production will not be maintained.

Paul Simon began his career in the late 1950s as a folk singer along with his childhood friends Art Garfunkelin with. The duo became known in the 1960s for many of their hits, such as songs The Sound of Silence and The Boxer.

When the band broke up, Simon embarked on a solo career that continues – though in 2018, Simon announced he would retire from doing tours. Simon, one of the most respected songwriters of his generation, has been awarded Grammy 16 times.