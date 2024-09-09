Music | Musician Patti Scialfa says she has blood cancer

Music|Vivianne Patricia “Patti” Scialfa has been a member of the E Street Band since the 1980s. In 1991, she married Bruce Springsteen.

Musician Patti Scialfa says that he has blood cancer, because of which he has to limit his appearances to his spouse Bruce Springsteen and with the E Street Band.

The matter is reported by many US media, among others The New York Times.

Scialfa, 71, says in a recent Road Diary -documentary that he was diagnosed in 2018 with cancer of the plasma cells of the bone marrow, multiple myeloma.

Movie Road Diary – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last weekend.

The information about the cancer diagnosis answers the question of fans, why Scialfa has not been seen much during Springsteen’s current, second-year, worldwide stadium tour.

Scialfa was not there last July either At a Springsteen concert at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

Vivianne Patricia “Patti” Scialfa has been a member of the E Street Band since the 1980s. In 1991, she married Bruce Springsteen.

In addition to performing as Springsteen’s backing singer, Scialfa has also created his own career as a musician.

In 2014, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with the rest of the E Street Band.

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow plasma cells. According to cancer organizations, some myelomas are active and require treatment. Some, on the other hand, progress so slowly and have few symptoms that monitoring is sufficient.