Music Music video directed by Finnish Anton Tammi selected as the best video of the year at the MTV Music Video Awards gala

Canadian vocalist The Weeknd or Abel Tesfaye grabbed the top prize at the MTV Video Music Awards gala on Saturday-Sunday night, where the best of pop music was awarded. The singer Blinding Lights was voted the best video of the year at the gala.

The video has been directed by a Finn Anton Tammi. The video has been a real hit, having been viewed on Youtube 225 million times so far.

Tammi has directed The Weeknd After Hours music videos for all four songs released as singles on the album. The album, released in March, remained at the top of the Billboard 200 chart for four weeks.

Read more: The music videos of the top Canadian artist have been watched more than 200 million times – They were directed by a mystical Finn, and thus an amazing chain of events began

Blinding Lights was also voted Best R&B Single of the Year.

Usually The MTV Music Video Awards is a big spectacle, but this year it was held primarily as a virtual event. Some of the performances were presented to small audiences present throughout New York.

At the gala, the audience voted for the best of the year.

The Weeknd otti for the award in a familiar makeup from the video that made her look like she was hurt. He briefly thanked the people involved in making the video, including Anton Oak. But after that, he dedicated his speech to black Americans who were victims of police violence.

“It’s hard to celebrate, so I’m just saying this: justice Jacob Blakelle, justice Breonna to Tauylor. ”

At the gala other awards were received, among others Lady Gaga, who was chosen Artist of the Year. Lady Gagan and Ariana Granden Rain On Me the song was again chosen as the song of the year. The best newcomer was a rap artist Doja Cat.

In the field of K-pop, the song of the BTS band was chosen as the best Is, who also grabbed the award as number one in the pop category.

Megan Thee Stallionin Savage was the best hip hop of the year.

The gala also selected the specialty of the coronary year, the best performance of the quarantine period. It was won by the Latin American boy band CNCO, which performed on MTV Unplugged At Home series.

MTV dedicated his gala to the actor who died last week To Chadwick Bosemanwhose death at just 43 years shocked fans and aroused people to pay tribute around the ever president Barack Obama down to. At the gala Black Panther the star was titled “real star,” which wasn’t just on the big screen, but “everything he did was heroic,” said and show presenter Keke Palmer as soon as the event begins.

The Weeknd performed at the MTV Gala at heights in downtown New York.