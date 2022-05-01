Music Mother-daughter-duo Naomi Judd, a member of The Judds, died the day before the celebrations to enter the gallery of honor

The renowned country musician died the day before he and his daughter Wynonna Judd’s band were set to celebrate entering the Country Music Hall of Fame.

American country singer and songwriter Naomi Judd has died at the age of 76 years. He died Saturday in Nashville just days before he was to celebrate his admission to the country music Hall of Fame, according to AFP news agency.

“Our siblings have been tragedy today. We have lost our beautiful mother’s mind to illness. We mourn deeply and know that just as we loved him, so did his fans, ”Judd’s daughters said. Ashley and Wynonna On Instagram.

No further details were given by the daughters about the death of their mother.

However, the Hall of Fame celebrations and the official acceptance of The Judds as a member of the Honorary Gallery are set to continue on Sunday at the family’s request.

In Kentucky born Naomi Judd (b. 1946) became acquainted with a duo called The Judds, which she formed with her daughter Wynonna Judd (b. 1964).

Since 1983, the duo have achieved 14 chart hits, including five Grammy Awards and several other music awards. The most well-known hits are, for example Mama He’s Grazy, Love Can Build o Bridge, Why Not Me, Turn It Loose, Girls Night Out and Rockin ‘With the Rhythm of The Rain.

The duo officially broke up in 1991 when Naomi was diagnosed with hepatitis C and doctors estimated she had only three years left to live. Five years later, however, he was found healthy.

Since then, the duo has done special tours and concerts from time to time, and after a ten-year hiatus, the intention was to go on a new arena tour this coming autumn as well. Earlier this month, The Judds appeared at the CMT Music Awards.

Mother-daughter duo unique harmonies and elements of acoustic music, bluegrass and blues set them apart from other members of the country, writes The Guardian.

“We were original in what we were trying to do,” Naomi Judd told a news agency recently To the AP.

The duo sang about family, faith in marriage, and the virtue of fidelity.

Naomi Judd has spoken very openly over the years about his mental health problems. After the 2011 tour, she suffered from major depression, anxiety and panic disorder. The singer talked about her difficulties in her 2016 book called River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope.

A film about the life of The Judds was completed in 1995 Naomi & Wynonna: Love Can Build a Bridge. The voice of the narrator of the film is Naomi Judd’s second daughter, Hollywood actress Ashley Judd.

Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd performing in Nashville in 2009.