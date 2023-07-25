Music | Most of the tickets for Coldplay’s concerts in Finland have already been sold in advance – a fourth concert is also possible

Due to high demand, Coldplay announced two additional concerts in Finland. Ticket prices now vary greatly, because they want to correspond to the real market price.

Coldplay announced today that they will play two additional gigs in Finland: Tuesday, July 30, 2024 and Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The band said last week that they will arrive in Finland for the first time as part of a record-breaking event Music Of The Spheres stadium tour.

The first Finnish concert of the tour will be seen on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Tickets prices may vary greatly on the Lippu.fi website at the moment.

The reason for this is “dynamic pricing”. HS wrote in July 2022. In the article, the CEO of Fullsteam Agency Tuomo Tähtinen said that the dynamic pricing model is very rare.

In dynamic pricing, ticket prices vary according to demand in a pre-determined accordion.

With the pricing model, we want to ensure that the prices of concert tickets correspond to their real market price.

The price of a regular ticket for Sunday’s gig in the lower stage is shown on the Lippu.fi page as a maximum of 394 euros. If you log in to the ticket office with the code received in advance ticket sales, the price drops to around 160 euros. However, there are currently very few tickets available in advance.

Next advance sales of tickets for the summer concerts started on Tuesday, and due to the huge demand, it has now been announced that two additional concerts will be held in Finland.

Soon after the tickets for the first gig went on sale, an announcement was published, which said that the band will also perform in Finland on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

After this, the concert organizer The announcement was made on Live Nation’s Instagramthat Coldplay will also perform at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Ticket sales for all three concerts are ongoing through advance sales offered by the artist. General ticket sales for the concerts start on Friday, July 28.

Coldplay started Music Of The Spheres -world tour in March 2022 and has since sold more than 7.5 million tickets, more than any other tour in the past two years.

“ “The interest in Coldplay’s concerts is quite extraordinary.”

Lippu.fi marketing and communications manager Teresa Turhanen according to the advance ticket sales went well and without problems.

In order to purchase a ticket from the advance sale, you had to register on the band’s website.

Those who registered were sent a pre-sale code by e-mail on Sunday evening.

According to the information received by HS, the number of users registered for the pre-sale was many times higher than the capacity of the concert venue, the Olympic Stadium.

The Olympic Stadium attracts around 40,000 people at a time. 80 percent of the ticket capacity for each gig was sold in advance, says Turhanen.

“The interest in Coldplay’s concerts is extraordinary. At the best, there were tens of thousands of people in line.”

Additional gigs went on sale in quick succession after the advance tickets for the first announced gig had gone on sale.

According to Turhanen, additional gigs could only be announced when the originally announced gig was “sold out” in terms of advance sales. According to him, this was done at the band’s request.

“They want to sell one gig at a time. We’re not going to start filling empty stadiums, but we’re going to advance sales one day at a time.”

Coldplay’s concert calendar seems to be empty even after the announced additional concerts in Helsinki. So will we possibly see a fourth gig in Helsinki?

“There might still be an opportunity for one additional gig if the interest grows.”

Turhanen cannot say more about the dynamic pricing of tickets.

“This goes exactly to the wishes of the artist and the promoter.”