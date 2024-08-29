Music | Morrissey claims: The Smiths could have made a comeback but Johnny Marr dismissed the suggestion

Music|The very popular British band The Smiths broke up in 1987.

British musician Morrissey’s has been published on the website textaccording to which the American entertainment giant AEG had offered Morrissey and the guitarist last year To Johnny Marr a “lucrative” opportunity to perform as The Smiths again.

“Morrissey agreed; Marr ignored the entire offer,” the text reads.

The Smiths’ worldwide comeback tour could have reportedly started in 2025.

Morrissey’s the text that appeared on the pages is probably a response to Johnny Marr’s comment published on the message service X on Tuesday.

After the well-publicized comeback of the hit band Oasis, a possible comeback of The Smiths became a topic of conversation on social media. Marr, however, indirectly rejected the whole proposal answering to one of the interviewers, a right-wing politician Nigel Farage with a picture.

The relationship between Morrissey and Marr, who left for Soloour, has been extremely inflamed since the breakup of the band.

Marr has commented with disgust on his former bandmate’s political opinions and compared him to Farage before. Morrissey, on the other hand, has demanded the guitarist not to talk about him to the press.

The return of The Smiths has been close at least once. Johnny Marr has said in his memoir that he and Morrissey talked about it in 2008, but it ultimately did not go ahead.

Morrissey’s publication has been reported by, among others, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and music media NME.