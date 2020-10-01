Evoking Christophe Miossec easily amounts to evoking Brittany and its Finistère. On the occasion of the reissue of To drink, he receives in his stronghold of 20 e district of Paris. True tender and handsome generous, the interview is cut off by greetings; Miossec gets up to enter the neighbour’s trash can or inquire about the health of a loved one. With a soft voice but never cutesy, he speaks, evokes, remembers and above all laughs.

Isn’t it a funny idea to re-promote a record released twenty-five years earlier?

Miossec I’m here to remind some of their youth, of joyful and disturbed moments (laughs). This title made a big impression on a population of students. I refused to celebrate the 20 years because, not having done 14-18, I did not want to play the return of the veteran. Today, I feel less stupid. I never aspired to be fat or to do Zeniths. The record features a cover of Johnny, that is to say. You have to be silly for a certain press to take Johnny back.

There are now two famous Miossecs in Brest. You and Jean Miossec …

Miossec. When I took the name Miossec, my only ambition was to play in concert cafes. Nothing more, I did not even pretend to be known in Brest. In Finistère, Miossec is equivalent to Dupont, Durand or Martin. Surprisingly outside the department, this name speaks to no one, even in Brittany. As a child, I could pretend I was Czechoslovak or Polish Jew. At the exit of Brest, there is still a large garage of the same name. Just take a look at the directory to see how many of us there are. I believe that in my city there are about ten Christophe Miossec. As for Father Jean Miossec, he is a priest as I like them. From the height of his perhaps 80 years, he continues to love and help his neighbor. He is involved with migrants. In Brest, there is a tradition of worker-priest.

You sang about the breakup, the disillusionment, the loneliness. To what do you attribute this image when we know that you have always been accompanied by Guillaume Jouan, Yves-André Lefeuvre or the brilliant Olivier Mellano?

Miossec. The first three years, I was really alone. Alone with my tape recorder. To tell the truth, my path, I did it in solitude with the idea in mind to create groups like when I was a kid. With hindsight, I see that we are never really alone and even less when we are a singer. The advantage that I had is to go out To drink at 30 broomsticks, it’s because my life before had time to mature and I had time to have my share of stories. A song is always more complicated than it looks. To drink has never been autobiographical despite what we could not or wanted to believe. It has a lot of characters even if in the end I sing and use the “I”. The first idea when I do To drink was to go on tour and crack his mouth. The debate goes back to the dawn of time. Any bluesman with the most grieving song will say that making music is all about having fun.

You have been a journalist and music critic. How do you see the name “new French scene” when you first started out, which blithely mixed Biolay, Arthur H, Dominique A?

Miossec. I will mention laziness. Even within the new wave, we absolutely do not find the same guys. Souchon and Voulzy must have been entitled to it in their time. Dominique A, Philippe Katerine and I were wrapped in the same gift package. Arthur H was already in the scene and Biolay arrived shortly after if my memory serves me correctly. Certainly, Dominique, Philippe and I listened to a lot of indie indie music… but again this is bullshit, that doesn’t mean anything, indie indie music is so vast. I am looking for what could have united us but I do not see. For example, I never liked clean lines on the guitar. In short, twenty-five years later, there is something to laugh about.

To drink has sold 100,000 copies. History retains that your beginnings were marked by sending copies to journalists. Does the press still have a role?

Miossec. I am in a bad position to answer. For my part, I duplicated my album on about forty cassettes that I sent to Paris. Jean-Daniel Beauvallet fell on it. The following month, I found myself propelled record of the month in the columns of Inrocks. I thought I was saved. It must be admitted that my desperate attempt was a bitter failure because it did not interest any record company. Pias, in Belgium, had to lend an ear to it. To come back to today, are newspapers still prescribers? I can still see myself running to the record store when an album was favored by the press. A double page spread signed Bayon meant something. I believe it no longer exists. In my opinion, it lacks critical sense among critics. There is so much “good stuff” coming out everywhere and all the time that it becomes suspect. I think we should reintroduce a little hate. To drink got rid of in his day but nothing is worse than indifference. Today young artists are much smarter than us; they master the codes and networks. Guys can do without the label and the music industry. They do stuff in their corner and it works. I call it ultra-independence …

Or the ultra-consumer product …

Miossec. Indeed, in this case, you have to think about the advertisers who are behind and the calibrated titles.

The title Take a look at France evoked the France of the Pasqua years. Are you still looking at France?

Miossec. If I had to talk only about that, I would have enough material today to make a quadruple album. It seems to me that France and its values ​​are in dislocation. I’m not inventing anything. You just have to watch entire sections of society become poorer. The state of degradation and decommissioning is largely underway. We were witnessing the demise of the welfare state. I read in the worldthat some rich people would be willing to pay more taxes. Is. However it seems to me all the same that at the end of the war great things were done in a completely different context. It gives food for thought.

Cliffs! The latest (for the road) from Miossec designed during confinement, facing the Iroise Sea, in Finistère. An EP of four tracks, composed and recorded in duet with Mirabelle Gilis, his partner. The mini album was released on September 18, the same day as the new version of Boire. To consume without moderation !