Music Middle finger swing is a favorite of bettors and fans as Finland’s Eurovision nominee – a dance track starring Pandora leads the UMK competition on playlists

In the final hosted by Antti Tuisku, the band Haloo Helsinki will return. The winner will be decided by the audience together with the international jury.

With bettors is a clear favorite to win the New Music competition. Blind Channel’s nu metal heating Dark Siden The odds of winning were 57 percent on the eve of the final.

“Put your middle fingers up,” show your middle finger, the Oulu band urges in the song.

Second, 19% of Teflon Brothers & Pandoran I Love You, which combines eurodance and finland. Third, we bet Axle sensitization Hurt, but for it and the other songs, gamblers give little chance.

The odds of international betting agencies are statistic by the fan community Eurovisionworld.

Finland the candidate is selected from seven songs organized by Yle New music competition in the finals on Saturday from 9 p.m. The program can be watched on TV1, Yle Areena, Yle Radio Finland and Yle X3M. The winner will be sent to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam in May.

Teflon Brothers & Pandora has received the most listings on UMK’s Youtube channel, more than 800,000. The Blind Channel is second and third Dannyn delicious in death, Johnny Cash -mental The day when everyone loves me.

Teflon Brothers and Danny are struggling steadily for first place in Yle Arena’s listening.

Spotify Teflon, Blind Channel and In the eveningby a power ballad Who am I calling the success may be affected by the fact that it is behind the Blind Channel on the UMK record.

The other candidates are clearly behind the top songs with more than a million plays. There is no great success in Spotify’s play volumes Oskrin for an emotional outburst Lie, To Danny or Lauran to the swaying Playlle.

Eurovision fans ESC Fan TV’s at the forefront of the vote were the Blind Channel and Teflon Brothers.

“I think the metal piece (Blind Channel) wins, but I don’t hope so,” says a Swedish member of the fan jury.

Iceland is currently number one in the betting statistics for the overall competition, choosing last year’s winner Daði & Gagnamagnið to compete again this year. Finland is the 14th most popular among bettors.

UMK final will be held at Tampereen Mediapolis, which has strict interest rate restrictions. Reporters only get to watch the broadcast and interview the performers remotely.

The finale will be hosted by a pop singer Antti tuisku. He also appears on the broadcast Erika Vikmanin with. Vikman’s song Cicciolina won the audience votes in last year’s race, but finished second due to the votes of the international jury. Winner Aksel Kankaanranta, now abbreviated to Aksel, was unable to perform his song Looking Back European audiences, as Eurovision was canceled due to the corona pandemic in spring 2020.

In the meantime, Haloo Helsinki will return. The popular band last performed in 2018. The band has recorded their new album and released their first song Lady Domina.

“Emotions are definitely on the surface with the whole gang at that gig,” the band tells Ylee.

Final is described in four languages: Finnish, Swedish, Russian and English. The Finnish commentator is the visa commentary Mikko Silvennoinen. In addition, Yle maintains UMK chat in its application on the final night.

With Yle you can vote once for free. You can also vote by calling and texting. There are no restrictions on the number of votes for telephone calls in euros.

Competitors have already shared their own voting phone numbers, but the sounds of Rings and Messages will not register until all performances have been seen.

Audience votes account for 75 percent of the result and the international jury for 25 percent.

Read the results of the UMK final and the analysis of the final on HS.fi on Saturday after 11 pm.