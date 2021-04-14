Music Mick Jagger released a surprise song that celebrates the end of the pandemic and takes a stand on vaccine criticism: The narrator gets Bill Gates in his bloodstream

The humorous single, recorded with Dave Grohl, promises a better, “crazy” world.

Musician Mick Jagger, 77, celebrates the end of pandemic isolation with a song.

The Rolling Stones soloist unexpectedly released a solo song on Tuesday Eazy Sleazy, in whose lyrics he goes through the disadvantages of locking in at home. Written a week ago, the piece is a three-minute, brisk guitar rock song.

The English star asked for the favorite visitor of all rock veterans, Foo Fighters Dave Grohlin, who played his guitar and drum part in Los Angeles.

“It’s about getting rid of everything I sing in verses. Getting out and moving into a more positive state of mind, ”says Jagger The Guardian by.

The verses sing humorously for the phenomena brought by the crown: the cancellation of the tour, the false cheers of football and the stupid dances of TikTok.

“Trying to write a tune, you better hook me up to Zoom,” she sings about songwriting during virtual meetings.

Jagger is not the first experienced teen idol to try to find the present by referring to new technology in lyrics. For example, in Finland, Dingon Neumann made such a song On Facebook, where she bends her romantic longing for social media.

Britain has succeeded in vaccinating its citizens the second most in the world right after Israel.

Satisfactionin and Paint It Blackin the author also comments on vaccination conspiracies in the paragraph. The narrator character comes Bill Gates into the bloodstream and the earth becomes flat.

The promised positivity is also seen in the video, where graphic elements splash over Jagger and Grohl’s playing images.

In Britain, people were once again able to enjoy pints on restaurant terraces on Monday. Jagger writes that they have gotten out of jail. It follows that everyone is “really freaky,” pretty crazy in a night where “everything is fine”.

A pandemic is “a memory you try to remember to forget”.

Jagger has released four solo albums, the most recent of which is Goddess in the Doorway came two decades ago, in 2001. His previous solo single Gotta Get a Grip he released in 2017.

Success as a solo has been limited. Almost the only exception is the number one on the lists, David Bowien made in 1985 Dancing in The Street.

The Rolling Stones last released new music in April 2020. Living in a Ghost Town single describes life as a ghost town.

Eazy Sleazyssa everyone says, according to Jagger, “please, please me”.

It is not a reference to last Monday but to the year 1963, when the debut album that moved the masses of the Beatles was released. Please Please Me.

It is 58 years old. The first gig of The Rolling Stones will be 59 years old in July.