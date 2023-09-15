Music | Mick Jagger claims: another The Rolling Stones new album is already in the works

According to Mick Jagger, the follow-up to The Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds album, which will be released in October, is already “almost 75 percent” done.

The Rolling Stones band singer and other key songwriter Mick Jagger80, assesses the band in a new extensive interview in The New York Timesthat will be published in October Hackney Diamonds album will not be the band’s last.

“Three quarters of the next one has already been done,” Jagger said without identifying whether it was the material or the finished album versions.

So an experienced journalist Jon Pareles does not swallow the claim as such and reminds that now to be published Hackney Diamonds -the final version of the album by Muddy Waters From Rolling Stone Blues would close the band’s long career logically.

Jagger’s besides, the band’s central songwriter has always been the now 79-year-old guitarist Keith Richards. The differences between the power duo were once so inflamed that there were breaks in the band’s activities for years.

“We’re an odd couple,” says Richards. “But dear to each other.”

“We got along very well during this recording,” confirms Jagger.

