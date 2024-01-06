Music | Michael Bolton was diagnosed with a brain tumor, got surgery right away

Michael Bolton says that he got treatment quickly after the diagnosis.

Vocalist With Michael Bolton a brain tumor was found. He tells about it on his Facebook page.

According to Bolton, the diagnosis was made just before Christmas in 2023 and the tumor had to be operated on immediately.

“Thank you to the incredible hospital staff, the surgery was a great success. I am now recovering at home,” Bolton writes on Facebook.

70 years old Bolton says he'll be focusing on his recovery for the next few months, which also means he'll be taking a break from gigging. Bolton was supposed to start his tour in February 2024, but now the start has been postponed to a later date. Bolton did not immediately provide more detailed information about his tour.

“It's the hardest thing to disappoint fans or postpone shows, but I have no doubt that I will be working hard to speed up my recovery and get back to performing soon,” Bolton writes.

Before his tumor diagnosis, Bolton had time to appear on the ABC television channel's Christmas broadcast in December and sing a classic Christmas carol there Joy to the World.

American Bolton, by birth name By Michael Bolot, is a long-term artist. He started his career in the 1970s as a hard rock musician and released music with his band Blackjack.

However, a career in heavy music did not bring Bolton popularity, instead he found greater success in the late 1980s with soft rock.

Bolton's first big hit was How Am I Supposed to Live Without Youafter which he has been best known for, among other things, his own version When a Man Loves a Woman from the song and Love Is a Wonderful Thing – from the hit.

Bolton's greatest popularity declined by the end of the 1990s. Even after that, he has continued to publish new music and perform actively.

Bolton last performed in Finland in 2019. That time he gave a concert at Tampere Hall. The intention was to perform in Oulu as well, but Bolton had to cancel the latter concert after falling ill with febrile bronchitis.