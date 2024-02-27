Music | Melo, Vilma Jää and Verneri Pohjola nominated for the Teosto award

Seven compositions are competing for the prize money of 40,000 euros.

This one seven compositions are nominated for this year's Teosto award. Among the candidates are, among others, a rap musician Niko Katavainen i.e. Melo, making ethnopop Vilma Jää and a trumpet player Verner Pohjola.

They are also nominated Outi Tarkiainen, Minna Leinonen, Jenni Kinnunen and Violet Oittila with his works.

The winner of the Teosto award, which has been awarded since 2003, will be announced this year in April. The prize amount of 40,000 euros can be divided between a maximum of four candidates or only one candidate can be awarded with 25,000 euros.

The works nominated have been published or premiered last year.

The award the recipient or recipients will be chosen by a five-person jury. It includes the winners of last year's Teosto award Tapio Lappalainen, Helmi Kajaste and Mikko Sarvanne and the Spotify Finland representative invited by Teosto Ida Karimaa and lecturer, music maker Aija Puurtinen.

The winner will be announced after mid-April.