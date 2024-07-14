Home page World

From: Andreas Knobloch

On the Italian island of Capri, a music superstar simply took a drag on an e-cigarette and almost caused a national emergency.

Capri – It may seem unusual to Europeans, but in South Korea an incident has caused such a stir that even politicians have had to get involved. Jennie, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, was filmed puffing on her e-cigarette during a makeover session, surrounded by hair stylists and makeup artists. This short clip, shot on the popular Italian tourist island of Capri, sparked an uproar that was hard to imagine.

Deeply regrets her mistake: K-pop singer in uproar after e-cigarette scandal on Capri

The clip was originally uploaded to the video platform YouTube as part of a live blog for fans, but was later removed. Despite this, numerous copies spread across the Internet. The Foreign Ministry in Seoul confirmed to the AFP news agency on Tuesday that a formal complaint had been received. Jennie’s management announced that the singer “deeply regrets her mistake.”

In South Korea, smoking e-cigarettes indoors is prohibited, which increased the excitement surrounding the smoking singer. On the online service X, keywords such as “smoking indoors” and “Blackpink Jennie” quickly became the most clicked topics. The South Korean news agency Yonhap headlined: “Dispute over Jennie’s smoking indoors: She blew smoke in her employees’ faces.”

Singer “personally apologizes to all employees on site”

One internet user suggested that the incident probably occurred during filming on the southern Italian island of Capri. According to a report by the Korea Times, the user called on the South Korean embassy in Italy and the foreign ministry to investigate the incident and take appropriate measures. Capri is considered a popular tourist spot and even doubled the fee.

The K-pop star’s management commented on the incident on Tuesday: “We sincerely apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable due to Jennie’s behavior.” It was also announced that the singer “personally apologizes to all on-site staff who may have been affected.”

Blackpink is one of the most successful K-pop bands and the most successful girl group. Their songs reach top positions in the charts both nationally and internationally. In addition to their music, Blackpink is also known for their commitment to the fight against the climate crisis.

This is music superstar Jennie Kim The 26-year-old comes from South Korea. She is a singer, dancer, model and actress. At the same time, she is actively involved in climate change and has even been made an honorary member of the Order of the British Empire. 85 million people follow her on Instagram. In comparison, while Rihanna (151 million) and Beyonce (317 million) are far more well-known on the platform, global stars such as Ed Sheeran (47.8 million) and Adele (56.6) have far fewer fans. Her solo albums and singles have been awarded platinum several times. In 2024, she received a gold record in five countries worldwide and platinum in three others.

South Korean pop stars undergo several years of training before they are allowed to go on stage. They are subject to strict rules, especially in the first years of their careers: smoking, dating, and swearing are largely forbidden. In a Netflix documentary, Jennie admitted that she struggled with these high expectations. (ank with agency material)