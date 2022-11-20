Music | Megasakki plays children’s music that parents like too

Megasakki, which combines funk, soul and child-friendly lyrics, was born from bassist Vesa Ojaniemi’s family with children: “Children have great jokes, many song ideas have come from them.”

A power ballad for diapers, brisk funk from the diet of hedgehogs.

“Diapers are freedom to move! The sticker doesn’t rub the stomach skin, it doesn’t rub the skin”, they sing Diaper pantsin the paragraph.

“The small bellies of spiked balls do not tolerate lactose”, it is known for their part Hedgehog beatboxing in the paragraph.

These are examples of children’s music band Megasaki’s songs, where kid-friendly lyrics combine funk, soul and r’n’b.

“Megasaki’s music is close to the music we play anyway,” says the band’s lead singer Riikka Keränen.

“This project may not go to the deepest jazz end, but otherwise this is in the same style as the other music we play and perform. The lyrics are more about the children’s world in this music.”

Junior the whole Megasack has also started from the world, because the idea came from the band’s founder, the bass player Vesa Ojaniemi and his wife Margit’s from a family with children.

“We have four little muksu”, says Vesa Ojaniemi. “That’s what happens and happens, there have been all kinds of crazy coincidences that have turned into song ideas. And children have great jokes, many song ideas have come from them.”

For example, Ojaniemi’s then six-year-old daughter Always started humming a song a couple of years ago: “A lion bunny, a leopard frog, like each other as friends. One is different, the other maybe different, but those guys are still there!”

A song was born from this idea Lion bunny, leopard frog, which tells about acceptance of difference and tolerance. The song was created with the father’s help and you can hear it on Megasaki’s first album and in concerts.

Megasaki’s music also has a lot of appeal for parents, who in any case usually accompany their children to concerts.

“I hope that Megasaki’s music will be of interest to a wide audience. You can listen to it wearing the glasses of a jazz policeman or listen to crazy stories as a small child,” says Vesa Ojaniemi.

The members of Megasaki also make careers as musicians in their own projects.

Mega bag started as Ojaniemi’s home studio project, but soon expanded into a full band. Vesa Ojaniemi asked his fellow students from the Sibelius Academy to join him. All of them make careers as musicians also in their own projects, often with jazz.

Ojaniemi himself works as a bassist and has played a lot in big bands, for example in Umo.

“With my big band background, I like the sound of a big band. And since there have been small children and a busy phase as a freelance bass player, I hadn’t really been able to compose and make my own music. Then came the frenzy to write soul and funk, which I love to listen to and play, and combine them with jazz harmonies and techniques. Then this idea of ​​a children’s museum happened to come up – that it would be great to combine these.”

In Megasak, Ojaniemi aka Arvo Tarkka plays bass. The drummer is Anssi Tirkkonen i.e. Aake Aikapoika. In addition to them, the band has two soloists, Riikka Keränen aka Tea Telepaatti and Elina Arlin i.e. Lightning the Guardian Fairy.

All four characters have their own roles and superpowers in Megasaki’s concerts, in which children and adults can find different levels. For example, Aake Aikapoika can stop time, but also still lives with his mother.

“We have a rather theatrical show, which sinks in really well with small children and elementary school-aged children,” says Riikka Keränen about Megasaki’s gig experiences so far and the audience’s reactions.

“The parents have also said that the show is captivating. In middle school age, on the other hand, there is a certain kind of rite of passage in young people’s lives, where they say goodbye to childhood games. For middle schoolers, we have performed our songs in a slightly different way at school concerts, so that we tell them a little more about making music.”

Since Megasaki’s music is not typically children’s music, other than the lyrics, it doesn’t necessarily sound particularly childish even to the ears of middle schoolers.

“After the school concert for middle schoolers in Utajärvi, we noticed how the students had made a TikTok video of one of the dances we taught, in which they danced to the song while the music was playing,” says Elina Arlin enthusiastically.