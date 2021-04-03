Music Media: U.S. rapper DMX has been hospitalized, the condition is described as serious

TMZ media reports that, according to its anonymous sources, Earl Simmons apparently had a heart attack due to an overdose.

Several the media tells of a rapper known as the artist DMX, among others Earl Simmonsin hospitalized in White Plains, New York. His condition is described TMZ– Yes Billboardin the media.

Simmons, 50, is suspected by the media to have had a heart attack apparently due to an overdose late Friday local time. TMZ bases its information on anonymous sources close to the rapper.

The news agency Reuters did not immediately reach out to a rapper spokesman to comment on the matter. According to Billboard, the rapper’s representatives have confirmed this is in the hospital, but his health was not told in detail.

American rapper In his music career that began in the 1990s, he has made several songs that ended up on the Billboard Hot 100 list, for example.

Simmons has previously spoken openly about his drug problems, which has also led to his withdrawal. Prior to this, he had been in prison for tax fraud.