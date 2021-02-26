Music Marko Häkkinen from Lahti sold out the Music Hall – Private concerts in the concert hall have also been engaged and air guitar has been played

The three-quarter-long and three-person Estradi on yours concerts organized by the Music Hall have played piano and air guitar and have been engaged.

Grand piano has been disinfected and tuned. Composer Marko Häkkinen steps into the hall of the Music Hall. The state of emotion is lush, “if anxiety and panic are not counted”.

A couple of days earlier, Häkkinen, who lives in Lahti, has heard from his wife that a gig is ahead in Finland’s most prestigious concert hall.

Wife Terhi Tuomikko wanted Häkkinen, who plays the grand piano several times a week at home, to go to a surprise gig to celebrate his 50th birthday. Especially when life without a concert has been a bit dull and streaming concerts have not replaced live music.

The artist’s childhood friend Marko Tanninen records the performance on a mobile phone.­

Cage at the gig the hall is sold out. However, there are only two places to fill. In addition to the judge, a childhood friend sits in the audience Marko Tanninen, which immediately starts recording the presentation on the mobile phone.

For a week, the music house opened its premises to those interested in the coron pandemic after taking the gigs. Anyone could reserve the whole hall for themselves and the performance they wanted.

The three-quarter Estradi is yours concert lottery costs 149 euros.

The judge was the first booker, ready at nine in the morning.

There have been many kinds of performances. One played the air guitar and ended the performance with a brisk shout. The guestbook shows that one couple has been engaged during the stage performances.

Häkkinen and Tuomikko are regular customers of Lahti Sibelius Hall, but Musiikkitalo is not very familiar to them. Guy Tanninen has been in this room for the last time since Nick Cave played the grand piano in the same place where Häkkinen now sits.

Marko Häkkinen­

Caged has made music for television, movies and theater. He has released records and performed at the Ensemble Evening of Strong Songs.

“By no means,” he replies when the audience asks if they can make wishes.

Cage starts Ennio Morriconen composing music from a movie Cinema Paradiso. That is actually the wife’s wish.

Häkkinen continues from external memory: his own and his favorites, his film compositions John Williamsin.

“Gentle, melodic piano music.”

That is the theme of the concert.

“A little louder spikes,” says Tuomikko.

“I didn’t come here to talk,” Häkkinen replies.

Composer Marko Häkkinen was able to present his own production in the big hall of the Music Hall. Estradi on yours concerts have opened a prestigious hall for those who want to.­

Childhood friend Marko Tanninen gets on stage and walks around the player with his mobile phone in his hand. Few get so close to the soloist in the middle of a gig.

You are free to walk to listen to different parts of the hall without the pain of the rest of the audience. Concert guests are constantly changing places. You have time to get your money’s worth.

The brownness of the large space sinks. One in two of the benches in the Concert Hall, which draws 1,704 listeners, has been tied up as a reminder of the time before the closing. Then the hall was allowed to be halfway.

The music house has advertised that regular performers get into the continuum of the callers. In the hall have performed, for example Karita Mattila, Philip Glass, Patti Smith and several of the world’s best symphony orchestras.

And when you get to know the player, Häkkinen immerses himself in the music for a moment so that he forgets where to play.

During the exception period, it makes sense to emphasize the exceptional nature of the house.

The Music House, traditionally considered a highly cultural place, is influenced by SuomiLoven from programs such as music, which serves as a tribute to close-knit attention.

For many, the most touching cultural experience is a troubadour with surprise birthdays or a small flashmob choir in their own yard.

Although Häkkinen found out about his concert in advance, the surprise was enough. There wasn’t too much time left on his nerves either.

Terhi Tuomikko congratulates Marko Häkki after the concert. Friend Marko Tanninen is photographing on a mobile phone.­

Caged turns to the auditorium.

“Let’s slowly start thanking the audience.”

It’s been 40 minutes.

“No, no,” the audience shouts.

The judge will change seats again.

Tender tunes change from the flight when Häkkinen starts dating Bridge Over Troubled Wateria. That’s what his playing sounds like at home, liberated.

The maestro gets up from his chair, bows and waves his hand. The judge shouts bravo. Häkkinen is allowed to sign the guest house of the Music Hall, in which the conductors put their names.

“The worst angst and panic seems to have gone when he left to play,” Häkkinen says.

“Would you panic? You can’t see Susta, ”says Tuomikko.

“No en. Not with this audience. ”

The staff disinfects the grand piano.