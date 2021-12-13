Music Marjukka Riihimäki, one of Finland’s most successful choir directors, ends his career as director of Philomela and Grex Musicus

Marjukka Riihimäki announces that she will be on the side of the auditorium after almost 50 years of her career, but some projects are still coming.

Music Advisor Marjukka Riihimäki will leave his position as artistic director of the Grex Musicus and Philomela Choirs next year.

Riihimäki has been one of the most important figures in Finnish choral music for almost 50 years. He has led Philomela and Grex Musicus since their inception.

As a music teacher Riihimäki, who graduated in 1972, began his career at Töölö Co-educational School, where he founded two choirs. He later became a teacher at Sibelius High School, where he was the director of the chamber choir and the girls’ choir from 1982 to 2012.

In 1991, Riihimäki, together with old Sibelius high school students, founded the Grex Musicus Chamber Choir, of which he has been the artistic director ever since.

In 1984, Riihimäki was asked to form a new women’s choir, Philomela, in Helsinki. Under the leadership of Riihimäki, the choir has won championships in the European Choir Games and World Choir Games. The choir won the Grand Prix of the International Choir Review, Tampereen Sävele, in 2001.

Philomela’s repertoire consists largely of music by young female composers, often composed or adapted for Philomela.

In addition, Riihimäki has conducted the Klemetti College Women’s Choir and the Singing Power Senior Choir, which she founded in Wilhelmiin, the housing service center.

In addition to his duties as choir director and music teacher, Riihimäki has worked as a judge in choir and composition competitions.

Riihimäki is awarded many times in his career. For example, two years ago, he received the Finnish Cultural Foundation’s grand prize for renewing choral culture and singing for the elderly and the mentally ill.

Marjukka Riihimäki says in Philomela’s press release that she intends to move to the “auditorium” but that she will continue a few more projects.

Philomela will hold a farewell concert for Marjukka Riihimäki next April in the ballroom of the University of Helsinki. In front of Grex Musicus, Riihimäki will still be seen at least in the concerts of spring 2022 and in the seasonal concert of early choral music.

